Grace Amulet Releases New Single 'Look How It Fell'

California-based alt-pop artist Grace Amulet invites listeners to embrace their inner romantic with her spellbinding new single, 'Look How It Fell,' out now across platforms.

A writer at heart, Grace Amulet effortlessly explores different genres, showcasing her versatility and storytelling prowess through a string of successful releases earlier this year. Unveiling her captivating alt-pop style through recent singles like 'Hades' and 'Into The Dark,' she garnered acclaim from Earmilk, Notion, Fame Magazine, and more. Her new single, 'Look How It Fell' is an uplifting slice of singer-songwriter magic, combining delicate piano, Grace's passionate vocals, and Brent Fischer's exquisite orchestration.

Talking about the single, Grace elaborates, "'Look How It Fell' is about letting go. When you stop trying to control everything and let go of what you think you want, life will give you something perfect and random in a beautiful, mysterious way. It's a story of how I felt when I was younger, too. I wanted to do so much and say so much, but I was too depressed and felt like everyone else was doing really well and had perfect lives. I felt like I was watching everyone online brunching in Spain and unveiling these pre-destined romances while I was lying in bed. It's about trusting the big things in life that matter like love and honesty, and then everything makes more sense falls and into place. And it's about love, learning what love really is. Loving people as they are and feeling very grateful for the people who have loved me as I am."

Grace Amulet is on a quest and invites you along on the journey. Drawing from influences such as Lorde, Florence And The Machine, and Aurora, she began songwriting at an early age, mastering the piano and experimenting with recording to refine her unique style. After establishing herself as an independent force within Los Angeles' music scene, her talent caught the attention of Love Conquered Records (LCR). Grace's ethereal vocals and sincere lyrics take center stage in her new single 'Look How It Fell.'

