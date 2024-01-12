Gorgon City Return With New Single 'Biggest Regret' Featuring Bbyafricka

Off the back of a packed 2023, UK Electronic powerhouse duo Gorgon City (Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson Scott) launch into the New Year with “Biggest Regret,” out now via Astralwerks. “Biggest Regret” offers a heavy mix of big room house and underground bassline, featuring vocals from Californian vocalist Bbyafrika. The song is set to shake speakers and fill dancefloors.

“Biggest Regret” adds to Gorgon City's decade-plus soundscape that has seen them light up the clubs and charts, championing innovative vocalists from the spectrum of musical genres as their collaborators, and affirming themselves as stalwarts of a golden era of electronic music purveyors.

“Biggest Regret” marks the start of Gorgon City's next era, following a year that took in the release of their fourth studio album Salvation, smash single “Voodoo” (achieving their highest UK chart position and Radio 1 playlist position in recent years) and a packed touring schedule including sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA's The Shrine, Drumsheds, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, plus key festival performances at EDC, Lollapalooza, Creamfields and more.

With a blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals, Gorgon City's catalogue boasts 10 BRIT-certified singles (including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold), and 1.5 billion overall streams. A testament to the work ethic and innovation that has cemented Gorgon City as a trusted quality name to have on any line-up.

Photo Credit: Zuri Kwame