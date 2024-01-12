Gorgon City Return With New Single 'Biggest Regret' Featuring Bbyafricka

The song is set to shake speakers and fill dancefloors.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Gorgon City Return With New Single 'Biggest Regret' Featuring Bbyafricka

Off the back of a packed 2023, UK Electronic powerhouse duo Gorgon City (Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson Scott) launch into the New Year with “Biggest Regret,” out now via Astralwerks. “Biggest Regret” offers a heavy mix of big room house and underground bassline, featuring vocals from Californian vocalist Bbyafrika. The song is set to shake speakers and fill dancefloors.

“Biggest Regret” adds to Gorgon City's decade-plus soundscape that has seen them light up the clubs and charts, championing innovative vocalists from the spectrum of musical genres as their collaborators, and affirming themselves as stalwarts of a golden era of electronic music purveyors.

“Biggest Regret” marks the start of Gorgon City's next era, following a year that took in the release of their fourth studio album Salvation, smash single “Voodoo” (achieving their highest UK chart position and Radio 1 playlist position in recent years) and a packed touring schedule including sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA's The Shrine, Drumsheds, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, plus key festival performances at EDC, Lollapalooza, Creamfields and more.

With a blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals, Gorgon City's catalogue boasts 10 BRIT-certified singles (including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold), and 1.5 billion overall streams. A testament to the work ethic and innovation that has cemented Gorgon City as a trusted quality name to have on any line-up.

Photo Credit: Zuri Kwame



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single Velvet Photo
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'

Sydney duo Royel Otis, are starting 2024 with a bang with the release of their new song “Velvet.” “Velvet” is the fourth single to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.” The duo chant in unison across “Velvet”, a foot-stomping jangle of chugging guitars and keys that becomes a cathartic release.

2
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records Photo
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

Rising singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi signs to Warner Records. Check out his new single 'Scared to Start' out now. On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses.

3
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single Photo
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single

Willi Carlisle's “Higher Lonesome” is the only completely true story from his upcoming album Critterland. While the other nine tracks are certainly based on real people in real places, “Higher Lonesome” is wholly Carlisle living through dark, searching times in the tail end of 2021 and into the new year.

4
Video: IZ Shares New Video for Big Dreams Photo
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

The video, directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Cordae & Lil Wayne, Gunna, Ghetts),  follows a younger version of IZ as a school pupil, highlighting his first moments of putting his dreams into action through music. Penning lyrics to paper, recording in his home studio and showcasing his bars to his friends all lead up to the finale.

More Hot Stories For You

ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner RecordsRising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES