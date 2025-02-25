Goose Share New Song; New Album Out This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Lead Up,” the second single off of Goose’s forthcoming new album, Everything Must Go, opens with a distant howl cutting through the stillness. The song begins ominously, showcasing the band’s ethereal register. Its searching lyrics — “oftentimes we worry about the things we waste”— read melancholic, but they are acid-tinged. A pacing snare drum gathers the potential energy of the track, building through a forceful chorus and culminating in the searing notes of guitarist Rick Mitarotonda’s distorted guitar. The song ends as softly as it begins. The echoing lines of the chorus haunt the final measures: “I wish I could take it all away.”

“The record is a collection — of songs, of characters, and of different places and times in our lives,” Mitarotonda says of ‘Lead Up,’ which reemerged recently from a song originally written during his early teenage years. “It was a way for me to explore feelings that I didn’t really understand at the time. Sometimes as you get older it becomes valuable reflecting on things from that time in your life, and how pure and unadulterated expressions can be then.“

Everything Must Go spans Goose’s musical history and arrives via No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25. Digital and vinyl pre-orders are available now. The album was heralded earlier in the year with the release of “Give It Time,” a song which, like the solitary voice of doubt that rattles through the mind in our loneliest hours, starts gently but soon begins to build, buoyed by the steadying cadence of a bass drum. As the music intensifies, unfurling with soaring guitar and five-part harmonies, the uncertainty of the opening measures begins to crack, revealing in its place a perpetual message of hope. The video – filmed, edited, and directed by Michael Nuchareno – features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and explosive live shows that perfectly match the powerful development and crescendo of the song’s message of strength derived from new beginnings.

The album is the Connecticut-based quintet’s first new studio LP in close to three years. It’s the first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield and was produced once again by D. James Goodwin, helping mark the band’s evolution since its inception in 2014. Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters — primarily songs written throughout the band’s recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band’s evolving, dynamic sound.

“These songs all come from different times and places in a way that captures a part of the journey of the band,” Mitarotonda says. “It moves through time for us, but not in a tidy, linear way. Like the band, it's okay for things to feel more like a landscape sometimes and less like a singular cohesive statement. It mixes different moods and ideas and characters. The through line is that each piece is part of that journey and that everyone is welcome to the party.”

For fans and newcomers alike, Everything Must Go is an arrival of sorts — a journey through the group's past and present. It's also a statement of intent.

“As we were experiencing a significant change in the lives of the band, as well as reflecting on the multitude of fast past changes unfolding around all of us constantly, the title continued to take on many layers of meaning throughout the process,” Mitarotonda says. "The idea was to throw everything at this project. To wipe the slate clean.”

Goose will celebrate Everything Must Go with perhaps the most momentous live run of the hard-working band’s career thus far, highlighted by their first-ever headline show at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden (June 28). The “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” begins May 30 at Bend, OR’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Other highlights include two-night stands at Chesterfield, MO’s The Factory (June 10-11) and Cleveland, OH’s Jacobs Pavilion (June 24-25), as well as a very special homecoming return to New Haven, CT’s Westville Music Bowl (June 29). For complete information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

The “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” – which follows Goose’s recent debut performance at Madison Square Garden after November 2024’s star-studded SOULSHINE event benefiting hurricane relief and recovery in North Carolina and Florida – represent some of the biggest headline shows in the band’s 10-year history as well as the latest additions to their constantly evolving live schedule for the coming year. In addition, Goose will host Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The upcoming event will feature three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, along with sets from The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LP GIOBBI, LA LOM, and more. Limited tickets, TED VIP, and travel packages are available now. For complete information, please see www.vivaelgonzo.com.

Upcoming months will also see Goose making an array of top-billed festival appearances, including New Orleans, LA’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 24), Napa, CA’s BottleRock Napa Valley (Sunday, May 25), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Friday, June 13), Columbia, MD’s All Good Now (June 14-15), and Highmount, NY’s Mountain Jam (June 22).

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

APRIL

24 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

MAY

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

25 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley *

30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

31 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion †

JUNE

1 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens †

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl †

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre †

6 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory †

12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park †

13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

14-15 – Columbia, MD – All Good Now *

17 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion †

21 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC †

22 – Highmount, NY – Mountain Jam *

27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion †

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl †

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. The band is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums) and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums). Their music — a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation, and driving rhythm — has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country. Known for their strong DIY ethos, Goose has grown organically through relentless touring and utilizing platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net to share live performances and connect with fans.

Since their earliest days recording 2016’s Moon Cabin in a barn in northern New Hampshire, Goose has been developing their unique approach to writing and improvising, achieving a rare balance between thoughtfully crafted songs, tight musicianship, and emotional honesty. 2022 saw the release of their critically acclaimed third LP, Dripfield. That album earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart as well as praise from Rolling Stone, who called it “both sweet headphone ear candy and the foundation for a perfect live peak.” The accolades were yet another feather in the band’s cap, having sold out venues like Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium, headlining MSG Summer of 25, performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, ACL and many more. Through their commitment to forward momentum, Goose continues to remind us that music isn’t simply played—it’s felt, lived, and shared.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein

Comments