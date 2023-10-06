Good Lovelies Drop New Album 'We Will Never Be The Same'

Good Lovelies present the animated video for “Tip to Toe”- from their highly anticipated new album We Will Never Be The Same out today via Outside Music, and kick off their album tour of Canada and UK on October 18th in Winnipeg, MB. Full tour details below.

Where there is heartache, and heartbreak, endings and beginnings, there is joy, beauty and overcoming the slings and arrows of life through the power of friendship, love, and family. It is this richness of life, and the wide-ranging spectrum of emotions that surface from moment to moment that permeates We Will Never Be the Same.

The animated video for “Tip to Toe” was created by Cardboard Reality and reflects on the cyclical nature of action and rest, of life and death, and the passion needed to give it your all.

Speaking on the song Kerri Ough says, “It's a song about struggle and how we get in our own way and cause ourselves so much internal suffering fighting our own nature. It's also a song about using your voice, holding your ground and expressing yourself even when it's hard, or unpopular.”

Lyrically, the songs created by the ensemble of Kerri Ough, Sue Passmore, and Caroline Marie Brooks, forthrightly mine the complex feelings experienced by women who have reached a point in life where they have come to ponder some of the big questions.

The product of their artistic deliberations, We Will Never Be the Same strikes a tone of hopefulness, steadfastness, and perseverance, even when enduring moments of tribulation and even despair.

“What I like about the writing on this record is that it can be coming from a really personal situation in one of our lives, but the experience is universal enough that everyone listening to it can make it whatever they need it to be,” said Passmore.

Towards the end of 2021, after an extended time apart, Good Lovelies came together in person for a very fruitful writing retreat in Nova Scotia, in a cottage owned by the legendary broadcaster/author Stuart McLean.

Compositions at various stages of completion were brought forward by the long-time friends and collaborators adding their own talents and observations and works to one another's offerings. Working with the producer team of Joshua Van Tassel and Christine Bougie (who both performed on the album as well), completed songs were finessed and finalized at Toronto's Union Sound in the fall of 2022.

“We were in the studio being touched by each other's music and you had a sense when a song was really hitting with everybody and what was going forward naturally. It was one of the most powerful writing experiences we've ever had,” said Ough.

“We're all songwriters and these new songs reflect how we're experiencing life now. In some ways when I listen back to the songs, the production actually reminds me of some of our earlier albums. So, while we are evolving and reflecting on our current lives, sonically I think we're taking a page from our early days,” said Brooks.

“In comparing it with the records we had done before, I feel like this was one of our most collaborative writing experiences. This was the first time we went away together – we retreated for a full week for the sole purpose of throwing everything on the table. Even if one of us brought in a song that was close to fully formed, it seemed like we were all [including Bougie and Van Tassel] involved as a team,” added Passmore.

Add in 17 years of touring, partners, families, and the vagaries of the music business, and 2023 presents a trio who have grown and evolved as individual humans, and as a collective creative entity, which is reflected in the subject matter of the songs on We Will Never Be the Same.

We Will Never Be the Same is both a return to a more elemental, acoustic-based musical platform reaching back to the early days of Good Lovelies, but also an assertive and immersive emotional experience crafted by three songwriters who bring their own real-life stories in all their dynamism and messy complexity to the fore.

It is a testament not only to their artistry, but also their humanity, and is an album that will continue to endear this beloved group to fans of all ages.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Oct 19 - Regina, SK - Artesian on 13

Oct 20 - Calgary, AB - River Park Church

Oct 21- Edmonton, AB - Aviary (matinee - second show added)

Oct 21- Edmonton, AB - Aviary (SOLD OUT)

Oct 22 - Innisfail, AB - Innisfail United Church

Oct 24 - Penticton, BC - Dream Café (SOLD OUT)

Oct 26 - Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre

Oct 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk Club

Oct 28 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 23 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

Nov 24 - Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse

Nov 26 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

Dec 9 - Midland, ON - Midland Cultural Centre

Dec 15 - Guelph, ON - River Run Centre

Dec 16 - Kingston, ON - Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts

Dec 17 - Port Hope, ON - Capitol Theatre Port Hope (2:30pm Matinee)

Dec 17 - Port Hope, ON - Capitol Theatre Port Hope (7:30pm Show)

Dec 20 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

Dec 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Dec 22 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

Jan 17 - Cambridge, UK - The Junction

Jan 18 - Selby, UK - Selby Town Hall

Jan 19 - Liverpool, UK - Liverpool Philharmonic

Jan 20 - Dundalk, IE - Your Roots are Showing

Jan 23 - Glasgow, UK - Celtic Connections

Jan 25 - Bury, UK - The Met

Jan 26 - Kirton in Lindsey, UK - Kirton in Lindsey Town Hall

Jan 27 - Sheffield, UK - The Greystones

Jan 28 - Saltaire, UK - Saltaire Live

Jan 30 - Cardiff, UK - Acapela Studios

Feb 1 - London, UK - St Pancras Old Church