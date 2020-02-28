Gnash Shares His Latest Single 'Fear'

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer gnash has released his second single of 2020, "fear" - listen below!

The new song, written and produced by gnash and Dave Lubben (Halsey, TobyMac) with additional writing from Grant Avrill, is set to appear on his forthcoming EP due for release this spring.

"fear" is the third single from the upcoming EP following gnash's previous release, "hungover & i miss u," which dropped at the start of 2020 - approximately one year since he released his full-length debut album, we, featuring the 5X RIAA-certified platinum single "i hate u, i love u (feat. Olivia O'Brien)" which spent an astounding 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #10.

Prior to "fear" and "hungover & i miss u," gnash wrapped the last quarter of 2019 with his previous single, "forgive," co-written by Luke Hemmings as well as Sierra Deaton of Alex & Sierra. gnash also recently joined multiplatinum artist-producer Keenan and pop singer-songwriter Anna Clendening for the song "33 days," which was released earlier this month.

Aside from his recorded music, gnash teamed up with singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy in 2019 for a co-headlining Armed Force Entertainment Tour for United States troops stationed throughout Japan and also appeared in an LGBTQ+ rights PSA by the Ad Council for their Beyond I Do campaign.

"fear" is available now on all DSPs and streaming services.





