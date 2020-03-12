Girlpool Share New Single & Video 'Like I'm Winning It'

Girlpool, the Los Angeles duo comprised of Avery Tucker (he/him) and Harmony Tividad (she/her), have shared a new single titled "Like I'm Winning It" with an Amalia Irons-directed video. PAPER Magazine, who premiered the video today, is calling it "more conceptual and visually ambitious than any Girlpool song to date, it's clear the band's not done evolving."

Watch the video below!

Of the song and video, Avery Tucker says: "'Like I'm Winning it' is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone's attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line- the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what's unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic."

Photo Credit: Gina Canavan





