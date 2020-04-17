GLXY Release Their Debut Album RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

GLXY are finally set to drop their debut album 'Research & Development' on Shogun Audio, the label they were exclusively signed to following a host of singles gaining support from the likes of international tastemakers Radio 1 and Annie Mac. What follows is a body of work which spans the many reasons why they were brought into the roster of Friction's Brighton based imprint; their attention to detail and lush undertones have made them a defining face of its talented new era.

After dropping singles 'Fourth State', 'Abstraction' alongside Ruby Wood and 'She Sings for Me' with DRS, GLXY let fans discover the range of their musical repertoire across 'Research & Development'. Their technical wizardry, the same flair which first brought them together on a university science course, is explored throughout 'Hypothesis' and the album's title track. With GLXY Known for their collaborative expertise, Steo and Anastasia are also brought on board for two more guest offerings for 'Conclusions' and 'It's Not Love'. Furthermore, 'Falling', 'Changed Forever' and 'The LP Track' continue the amalgamation of the pair's mechanical aptitude and melodic song writing, a key feature of all their music.

Final album deliveries 'Crescent', a track which experiments with their tempo prototype, as well as 'Fourth State' and 'Anatomy' resume its journey, nodding to a darker hint to their production, before pulling the brakes on what is currently GLXY's biggest collection of new music. It's a full exploration of their voyage from newcomer artists to one of the most respected members of UK drum & bass. Their 'Research & Development' album will only emphasise this fact, putting them alongside the exports which first influenced GLXY to begin producing music.





