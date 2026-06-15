G Flip to Play Summer 2026 'Bed On Fire' Tour This August

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Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist G Flip has set a North American headline tour for Summer 2026. Dubbed the Bed On Fire Tour, the dates follow the success of their song “Bed On Fire”, which was featured in Amazon’s new hit series Off Campus and has since surpassed 20 million streams worldwide.

Kicking off August 4 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, the run will see G Flip bring their live show to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, and more. Ticket presales for the newly announced dates begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 at 10 am local, with general on sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10am local. Additionally, G is set to headline this year’s Chicago Pride on June 21, and perform at Brighton Pride on August 1, before supporting Robbie Williams in stadiums in Australia this November. A full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, visit here.

“I’m so thrilled and grateful to be announcing new shows in the US and Canada! Playing live is my favourite thing to do in the world so I’m beyond stoked that I’m able to announce these tour dates,” G comments. “The past month has been such an incredible whirlwind and every stream, post, like, comment, and dance party has seriously changed my life. This tour is a little gift to anyone who has listened to my music recently. I love so many of the rooms on this tour and am really excited to see so many beautiful humans in these intimate spaces. Can’t wait to see everyone there!”

“Bed On Fire” is featured on G’s third full-length release Dream Ride, which arrived via AWAL last year. For Dream Ride, the Melbourne-born, LA-based musical polymath plays every instrument, teaming back up with co-writer/producer Aidan Hogg. The album aims to both unpack their experience as a queer, non-binary artist and is inspired by Bruce Springsteen, late-night drives around Los Angeles, ‘80s reverb, and maximalist drums.

2026 BED ON FIRE TOUR

August 4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

August 6 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

August 7 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

August 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

August 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

August 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

August 22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 24 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Photo Credit: Nazrin Massaro

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