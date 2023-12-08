Frex Releases New Single 'Used To' With Jordan Ward

Fast-rising alt-R&B artist frex has released her new single “Used To” featuring R&B star Jordan Ward – the perfect song for cuffing season out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records. Listen to “Used To,” a cozy, lo-fi vibe that sees frex and Jordan trading off verses about embracing vulnerability and letting someone new into your life when you're used to being alone.

“‘Used To' is about really liking someone and figuring out whether or not you can trust them enough to take the next step,” shares frex on the new single.

“Used To” follows recent single “Postcards,” a heartfelt, classic sad girl love story that reminisces over a fading relationship and capped off an exciting few months for frex that saw her join Alina Baraz as official support for her Keep Me In Love tour, appear on Amindi's new album Take What You Need on “so much better,” and take to the stage at All Points East festival before turning heads at New York Fashion Week.

frex's acclaimed recent single “Hoodie Back” - which was named Billboard's “freshest find” and flips the script on the classic story of someone keeping a memento following the end of a relationship - followed her breakthrough, viral hit “Oxford Circus,” a track that debuted in the Spotify Viral 50 upon release and has racked up over 18 million streams on Spotify alone.

Known for her unique melodies and candor in her storytelling, frex is an artist to watch that is carving her own path and putting human connection at the forefront of her genre-blending artistry. Pulling inspiration from R&B, pop, jazz, and more, frex uses her music to process her feelings and experiences, and push boundaries with the hope that her artistry helps others embrace their own vulnerability and overcome what they're going through. Building organic buzz with her release Blu, which she recorded and mixed herself, frex has been on an incredible trajectory.

A self-proclaimed misfit who didn't feel like she belonged, music quickly became an outlet for frex who never imagined she could turn it into a career until she began recording YouTube covers on an old laptop in her bedroom. From a small town in Pennsylvania, her music helped her escape the rigid confines of her life at Catholic school and quickly became an outlet for her rebellious streak.

Finding songwriting inspiration while listening to bands like Death Cab For Cutie, Phoenix, Young The Giant, The Shins, and Two Door Cinema Club – all of which have infused her music with stark honesty – frex later dropped out of business school to move to LA to pursue her dreams.

photo credit: Hannah De Vries