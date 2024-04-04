Four Year Strong Releases 'daddy of mine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New England's superior rock band, Four Year Strong, has come back to drop their latest single, “daddy of mine”. This energetic and infectious tune perfectly encapsulates Four Year Strong's signature style, sure to captivate fans and fuel their excitement.

The song is out now via Pure Noise Records - stream it now here.

"Daddy of Mine is about writers block. We had it really bad when we started writing again, and we decided to combat it by writing something heavier and faster than we ever have.” Dan O'Connor, vocalist and guitarist, shares. He continues: “Overthinking was hurting us, so we just got out of our own way and stopped dwelling on our own expectations of ourselves."

Since forming in 2001 in Worcester, Massachusetts, while the members were still in high school, Four Year Strong have carved out their own niche in the music community by merging the infectiousness of pop-punk with the aggression of hardcore and never shying away from breaking with creativity-limiting conventions. This is evident on the band's most recent full-length Brain Pain (2020), a collection of songs that retains the qualities of the band that fans have grown to love while pushing forward the band's effort to continually redefine their sound.

Latest single “Daddy Of Mine” sees Four Year Strong continuing down this path as they lean further into the band's heavier influences, embracing sludgy guitar tones and incorporating brutal screams.

Fans can catch the song live this summer when Four Year Strong hits the road with A Day To Remember and The Story So Far on The Least Anticipated Album Tour. Select dates will also feature special guests Miliatarie Gun, Pain of Truth, and Scowl. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit http://fouryearstrong.com/.