For KING & COUNTRY to Release TOGETHER (The Country Collaboration)

On December 31st, four-time GRAMMY award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY will release "TOGETHER (The Country Collaboration)," a brand-new rendition of their multi-week No. 1 hit. Joel and Luke Smallbone are joined by country singer/songwriters Hannah Ellis and Jackson Michelson, putting the globally recognized track against a lush backdrop of violins, steel guitars, and banjos. You can Pre-save and Pre-add "TOGETHER (The Country Collaboration) [feat. Hannah Ellis & Jackson Michelson]" by clicking here.

"In a time where this virus is not isolated to one people group or country or social class - it has become the great equalizer," shares Joel and Luke Smallbone. "It is helping us all reconsider this beautiful concept that we all bleed the same blood. And if we are able to unite, and support - be a neighbor to someone, serve someone, reach out to someone - how might those acts of kindness change the scope of our futures, together?"

This marks for KING & COUNTRY's first country collaboration since joining Dolly Parton for the GRAMMY winning rendition of the duo's No. 1 hit "God Only Knows." Since debuting the track earlier this year during the duo's "TOGETHER: A Night of Hope" streaming event, "TOGETHER" has gone on to become a genre-defying global phenomenon. The song spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard and Mediabase Christian radio charts, reached No. 23 on the Hot AC chart and No. 13 on the AC chart, and produced this joyous music video featuring fan participation from all over the world.

Last week, for KING & COUNTRY shared a dazzling performance of "Little Drummer Boy" on the global stage, performing the Christmas staple on ABC's Good Morning America from the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. On New Year's Day, Joel and Luke Smallbone will return to Good Morning America to perform their No. 1 hit single "joy." from their GRAMMY winning album burn the ships. Click here to see for KING & COUNTRY's performance of "Little Drummer Boy," and be sure to catch them when Good Morning America airs Jan. 1st on ABC at 7:00am (local time).