Flora Hibberd to Release ‘SHELLEY’ Following Sufjan Stevens-Featuring ‘ACHE’
The new single follows ACHE, which included a contribution from Sufjan Stevens.
By: Joshua Wright
Flora Hibberd is preparing to release a new song titled SHELLEY, following her previous single ACHE, which featured Sufjan Stevens.
The song is the latest glimpse into her expansive new album, MAMMOTH, due 16th October 2026 via 22TWENTY.
UK Headline Tour
Flora Hibberd will embark on a UK headline tour this November.
Photo Credit: ©Tchane
Photo Credit: ©Tchane