Flight Club Releases New EP RECREATIONAL LOVE

The wait is over for rock band Flight Club's brand new EP, Recreational Love, out now on Open Your Ears Records. Fans can stream it now on Spotify and Apple Music, and check out an exclusive Track By Track on New Noise Magazine. The album, which was produced by Alan Day (Four Year Strong) and mixed/mastered by Jay Maas (Defeater), has recently been featured on Substream Magazine. It marks the band's first release with the new Richmond-based label. For additional information, please visit: www.flightclubva.bandcamp.com

On the new album, lead singer Charlie Mahoney shares: "Recreational Love comes from a place of growth, of redemption, of retribution. We pushed the limits of our creativity and played with sounds that we have never touched before."

Hailing from Richmond, VA, Flight Club is a 5-piece rock n roll band who isn't afraid to get loud. Pulling influence from their southern roots, the group takes the gritty blues and classic rock tones they were raised on and adds a dose of punk rock intensity. They seamlessly blend these influences together to find a soulful sound that is full of heart, and delivered raw, passionate, and true.

