Flawes Release 'Still Not Ready' Live Performance Video

Amidst the current uncertain times ahead of us, Flawes have taken the decision to postpone their upcoming UK headline tour. As a thanks to their fans for all of their constant and dedicated support, the band has released a teaser of what's to come with a live video of their single "Still Not Ready", out now via Red Bull Records.

Watch the video below!



Frontman JC said, "all the live footage in the video was shot during our last tour across Europe supporting AJR! Seeing as our headline shows have been postponed, we thought we'd put this together to remember those good times. We can't wait to play our rescheduled headline shows for later in the year!"



Flawes released their highly anticipated debut album Highlights on January 31, fresh off the back of their huge UK and European tour with American high-flyers AJR.



In what has been an exciting three years for the London-based band, they bolted from the seams and were picked up by BBC Radio 1 before ever having performed live. After the two years of incessant touring that followed (including shows with Ella Eyre, Maximo Park, Francis and the Lights, Chloe Howl and Safia), members JC, Huss and Freddie took a step back, re-calibrated, and crafted the sound that would go on to define them.



Their debut album Highlights is the musical embodiment of this; the band's sonic evolution over the years. The result is a collection of the very best of their bolder, sleeker and defiantly uplifting sound, tailor-made for both dancefloors and festival fields.



Speaking of the album, the band said, "'Highlights' represents the journey we've taken as a band over the last three years. Our sound has naturally evolved and we couldn't be happier with where it has ended up. These twelve songs are quite literally the highlights from the writing process."





