Fireboy DML Returns With Heartfelt Single 'OH MY'

Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML returns with his latest single, "OH MY” (via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE), seamlessly blending melodious harmonies with an irresistibly catchy chorus. In this heartwarming ballad produced by P. Priime, the acclaimed artist skillfully captures the enduring influence of love, transcending generations.

"OH MY" stands as a testament to Fireboy DML's remarkable artistry and his deep connection with fans, both old and new. The track seamlessly weaves elements from the Afrobeats and R&B genres, while embarking on a captivating voyage of love and passion, and showcasing Fireboy's exceptional talent and versatility.

The infectious chorus, "You are my body, you are my soul, you are my better half, you are my whole," narrates Fireboy's enchantment with a woman whose beauty and essence leave him awestruck. The song conveys the idea that their love is not confined by time and will continue to flourish through the ages, symbolizing the timelessness of true affection.

In the accompanying visual for "OH MY", directed by Jyde Ajala, Fireboy brings a captivating fusion of love and time travel to life. Older versions of himself and his partner embark on a nostalgic journey, after taking a mysterious pill. The video showcases their initial meeting, a memorable date, cooking together, and other playful moments, all underscored by Fireboy's deep admiration for his partner.

The video concludes with them returning to their original selves, hand in hand, signifying the enduring strength of their love. "Oh My" is a visual celebration of love and connection that bridges the gap between past, present, and future, resonating with audiences of all generations. This creative journey is a testament to Fireboy's storytelling skills, proving he's not just a musical powerhouse but also a gifted artist who can craft an engaging and relatable narrative.

Showing no signs of slowing down, this year Fireboy released two records “Someone” and “YAWA,” along with becoming a heavily sought after feature artist. He was prominent on the awards circuit, being honored for chart-topping single,"Peru,”(which achieved Platinum status in the U.S. and 2x Platinum in the UK) for “International Song of the Year” at the 2023 BRIT Awards, the “Most Performed Work of the Year” at the 2023 BMI London Awards, as well as both “Song of the Year" and "Best Collaboration" at the 2023 Trace Awards. His song “Bandana” with Asake was nominated for “Best Afrobeats” at this year's MTV Video Music Awards as well as the 2023 Headies Awards for “Viewer's Choice.”

He also just graced the cover of Flaunt Magazine this month for their “The Besties Issue”.

ABOUT FIREBOY DML: Dubbed the ‘future' of Afrobeats, Fireboy DML first emerged on the Nigerian music scene in 2019 with the re-release of his breakout single “Jealous” which was originally a part of YBNL's 2018 collaborative album, YBNL Mafia Family.

On June 14, 2019, he followed up “Jealous” with the explosive romantic number “What If I Say” and later that year, on the 29th of November released his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps. LTG had no features for a debut album and amassed over 100 million streams by January 2020.

The album maintained the #1 position across the Nigerian charts for over 12 weeks with ‘Jealous' becoming one of the most played songs on African radio stations that year. Building on the success of LTG, Fireboy followed up his debut with an inventive sophomore project, Apollo. It received a whopping rating of 8.3 on Pitchfork, amongst other accolades. In 2021, Fireboy released his biggest single yet, “Peru”.

The single would go on to feature Ed Sheeran in an explosive remix peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and garnering over 20.6 million Spotify streams, earning it a hallowed place as the most streamed song in Nigeria in early 2022. His newest album, Playboy, sees the sensual, sweet-natured artist shift gears into a confident, self-possessed bad boy persona resulting in a Pitchfork review of the album, which got a 7.4 rating.

He has been nominated for a number of awards including the Best International Act award at the 2022 BET Awards, where he became the first Nigerian artist to perform on the BET stage and the NAACP Image Awards in 2021, amongst others. Fireboy remains one of the leading Afrobeats talents reinventing a wholly global future of the fast-rising genre.

Watch the new music video here: