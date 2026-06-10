Finn Wolfhard Releases New Single 'Tunnels' From Sophomore Album

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Finn Wolfhard has shared “Tunnels,” the latest single from his forthcoming sophomore solo album Fire From The Hip, out July 10. The new track follows the release of his previous “I’ll Let You Finish,” both of which feature on the record. Listen to them both below and pre-save the album here.

Wolfhard's debut solo album, Happy Birthday, was released in 2025 and has since amassed more than 56 million streams. Since launching his official Spotify profile, he has grown to more than 433,000 monthly listeners and over 515,000 followers while completing a sold-out U.S. tour and headlining his first sold-out London show at Electric Brixton.

The release arrives ahead of Wolfhard's largest North American headline tour to date, beginning July 17 in Washington, D.C. The run includes stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver, along with festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Austin City Limits. Check out the list of dates below.

Fire From The Hip Tracklisting

I'll Let You Finish Common Side Effects Lights Go Down Follow Tunnels Trail Crater Oscilloscope Maggie Nice To Meet You Again Good Morning The Climb (Not That One)

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

July 17 — 9:30 Club — Washington, DC - low tickets

July 18 — Union Transfer — Philadelphia, P - low tix

July 21 — Webster Hall — New York, NY - low tix

July 22 — The Sinclair — Cambridge, MA - sold out

July 24 — The Opera House — Toronto, ON - low tickets

July 25 — Saint Andrew’s Hall — Detroit, MI - low tickets

July 28 — Hi-Fi Annex — Indianapolis, IN - low tickets

July 30 — Subterranean — Chicago, IL

July 31 — Lollapalooza — Chicago, IL

August 1 — Osheaga Festival — Montreal, QC

October 1 — Trees — Dallas, TX - low tickets

October 2 - 4 — ACL Weekend 1 — Austin, TX

October 6 — Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA - low tickets

October 7 — The Fillmore Charlotte — The Underground — Charlotte, NC - low tickets October 8 — The Basement East — Nashville, TN - low tickets

October 9 - 11 — ACL Weekend 2 — Austin, TX - low tickets

October 12 — Crescent Ballroom — Phoenix, AZ - low tickets

October 13 — The Fonda Theatre — Los Angeles, CA - low tickets

October 14 — Castro Theater — San Francisco, CA - low tickets

October 16 — Hawthorne Theatre — Portland, OR - low tickets

October 17 — Hawthorne Theatre — Portland, OR

October 18 — The Showbox — Seattle, WA- low tickets

October 20 — Commodore Ballroom — Vancouver, BC- low tickets

About Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a multi-hyphenate actor, musician, and director whose work spans film, television, and music. After first establishing himself as the frontman of several indie music projects, he launched his solo career with his debut album Happy Birthday in 2025. Onscreen, he is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things.

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