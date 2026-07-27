FRANK LONDON to Announce New Album via Adhyaropa Records
The announcement comes from independent label Adhyaropa Records.
FRANK LONDON, known for his wide-ranging work across musical genres, has announced a new album, according to a statement from Adhyaropa Records.
Adhyaropa Records announced Touzle Your Kurchy (R00194), the new album by Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London featuring the Loisaida Fife and Drum Corps, a motley assemblage of New York's most astounding and revolutionary musical veterans. Using traditional American fife and drum music as its source material, Touzle Your Kurchy is music born in a time of strife, returning now to a nation facing new struggles. Timed to release during the 250th anniversary of American Independence, it is a joyous reminder of the disunion we've overcome aimed directly at those who would fracture us once again; both a balm and a bomb.
The first single ('Loisaida Quickstep') and presale opened today, and the album will be released in full on August 28th.