 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FRANK LONDON to Announce New Album via Adhyaropa Records

The announcement comes from independent label Adhyaropa Records.

By:
FRANK LONDON to Announce New Album via Adhyaropa Records

FRANK LONDON, known for his wide-ranging work across musical genres, has announced a new album, according to a statement from Adhyaropa Records.

Adhyaropa Records announced Touzle Your Kurchy (R00194), the new album by Grammy-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London featuring the Loisaida Fife and Drum Corps, a motley assemblage of New York's most astounding and revolutionary musical veterans. Using traditional American fife and drum music as its source material, Touzle Your Kurchy is music born in a time of strife, returning now to a nation facing new struggles. Timed to release during the 250th anniversary of American Independence, it is a joyous reminder of the disunion we've overcome aimed directly at those who would fracture us once again; both a balm and a bomb.

The first single ('Loisaida Quickstep') and presale opened today, and the album will be released in full on August 28th.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts