Evangelía Unleashes Her New Single 'California Lullaby'

EVANGELÍA, the Greek-American singer-songwriter, arrives today with her new single, “California Lullaby.” The international up-and-coming star, who is preparing to embark on a 12-city tour later this year, has a huge 2024 on the horizon, and “California Lullaby” is the first taste of her fresh new era.

“California Lullaby” may be bedtime song-titled, but it's hardly a mellow affair. Fusing elements of her traditional Greek origins and the uptempo breeziness of her California ethos, Evangelia crafts a euphonious anthem with her new single that sounds equal parts exhilarating and lustful. “Let's run away to California,” she sings, as the STOLAR-produced instrumental enters with full force. “I know a place where we can hide.”

Fresh off touring with European sensation Argiros where she performed at Dolby Theater and Barclays Center, EVANGELÍA has tallied over 20 million streams, and been certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum in Greece for various tracks, “Fotia.” After joining Epic Records in 2023, she released her first single on the label, “Let's Go MIA,” which gave fans a preview of what to expect from the pop songstress as she integrates her Greek heritage into stateside pop blends.

“California Lullaby” is written as a result of a two-week romantic creative retreat with partner STOLAR, who has written for Selena, Demi, Carly Rae Jensen, etc. There's still much more to come from EVANGELÍA this year before she hits the road on her own trek in May 2024.

Stream “California Lullaby” here and stay tuned for much more from EVANGELÍA this year.

As if predicting her future as a global pop songstress, EVANGELÍA split her formative years between her grandmother's farm on the Greek Island of Crete and New Jersey. As such, she musically reflects both sides of her identity. She ignites bold, bright, and brilliant pop punctuated by traditional Greek and European elements, appealing to audiences worldwide in the process. Thus far, she has quietly tallied over 20 million-plus streams and picked up a double-platinum certification in Greece for the hit "Fotiá." Along the way, she also incited the praise of Billboard, MTV, and many others.

Watch her take flight in 2023!