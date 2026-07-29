ENNEADS to Release Self-Titled LP, Share New Track METANOIA

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Doom jazz trio ENNEADS has shared a new track titled METANOIA and announced a self-titled debut LP arriving via Birdwatcher Records. The group, made up of Zach Layton, Phyllis Chen, and Hamir Atwal, emerged from the Hudson Valley's experimental music scene, building its sound around overtones generated by a rare 17-string electric bass and extended technique on amplified piano.

Centered around overtones created by Layton's rare 17-string electric bass and by extended technique on amplified piano, ENNEADS inhabits a sound world where the geometry of acoustic space becomes the primary compositional material.

(L to R) Zach Layton, Hamir Atwal, Phyllis Chen

Genres

Experimental, doom jazz

RIYL

The Necks, Arnold Dreyblatt, Dawn of Midi, Bohren & Der Club of Gore, Natural Information Society, Oren Ambarchi, Bitchin' Bajas

Label

Birdwatcher

Format

LP, CD + Digital

Zach Layton has described the instrumentation as 'unusual instrumentation of 17 string electric bass with natural plucked string harmonics produced inside the lid of a grand piano and drums, 'chopped and screwed' - slowed down - to produce a 'doom' or sludgy approach to producing and recording improvised music, and enhancing the heavy sound produced by the 'monster bass''

Layton has described the record's approach as instrumentation slowed down and reworked to create a heavier, sludge-inflected take on improvised jazz, centered on overtones drawn from the bass and from resonant points inside an amplified grand piano. The self-titled album is set for release on LP, CD, and digital formats.

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