EDDIE SKULLER Covers TOM WAITS on 'You Can Never Hold Back Spring'

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Jersey City-based musician EDDIE SKULLER has released a cover of TOM WAITS' 'You Can Never Hold Back Spring,' the second single from his forthcoming 'Blind Love' EP. The track follows Skuller's earlier rendition of 'Downtown Train' and was produced by Nick Kinsey in a live-to-tape session recorded without edits or vocal overdubs. The single arrives with an animated video created by the French art collective SPX ETC and is available now on streaming platforms.

Following his interpretation of 'Downtown Train,' the new single reveals the quieter, more reflective side of Waits' catalogue through an intimate live-to-tape recording produced by Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Scott McMickey). Recorded without edits or vocal overdubs, the performance captures the warmth and spontaneity of analog recording while allowing Skuller's distinctive vocal style to bring fresh emotional depth to one of Waits' most moving compositions.

Accompanied by a dreamlike animated video, created by French art collective SPX ETC, the single is now available across streaming platforms, offering a preview of the four-track 'Blind Love' EP ahead of its August 26 release. More than a collection of covers, the EP is a personal celebration of Waits' songwriting, reimagining four of his compositions with reverence, authenticity and a renewed focus on narrative and emotion.

'Blind Love,' a four-track EP reimagining songs from Waits' catalogue, is set for release in August.

Photo Credit: Eddie Skuller



Photo Credit: Eddie Skuller

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