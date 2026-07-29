Dis Fig Returns To Announce New Album Out 10/23 Via Thrill Jockey + Shares Lead Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

DIS FIG, the project of Berlin-based, New Jersey-raised producer and vocalist Felicia Chen, has announced her second full-length solo album, WHAT TO MAKE OF THESE MORTAL HANDS, set for release via Thrill Jockey. The announcement arrives alongside the lead single The Account, featuring the wind between, marking Chen's first album since her 2019 debut PURGE.

WHAT TO MAKE OF THESE MORTAL HANDS is out October 23 via Thrill Jockey.

Photo Credit: Camille Blake

Dis Fig, the project of Berlin-based, New Jersey-raised producer and vocalist Felicia Chen, returns today to announce her long-awaited second full-length solo album What To Make Of These Mortal Hands out October 23 via Thrill Jockey. Following her acclaimed 2019 debut PURGE and celebrated collaborations with The Bug, The Body, and Asian Dope Boys, her first album in seven years represents an ambitious evolution of Dis Fig's artistic vision, moving through tectonic dynamic shifts and heartrending arrangements in a 63-minute, filmic exploration of humanity's capacity for both beauty and devastation.

Alongside the announcement, Dis Fig shares lead single 'The Account,' a track that embraces every facet of Chen's practice while showcasing some of her most immediate songwriting to date. Opening with the voice of poet the wind between, the song introduces the cinematic framework of What To Make Of These Mortal Hands before Chen's own expressive vocals enter. 'I liked teasing it by opening with a voice that wasn't mine,' Chen explains. 'I felt like I really needed someone to set the stage for what was about to unfold, like a Greek chorus or narrator, and it was clear to me that he was the right person to do it.'

The new album follows Chen's celebrated collaborations with The Bug, The Body, and Asian Dope Boys, and stretches across 63 minutes of shifting arrangements built from bass, distortion, and electronics layered with her voice.



Photo Credit: Camille Blake

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...