Dirty Heads Release SUPER MOON Today

SoCal alt-rockers Dirty Heads release their seventh studio album, Super Moon, today, Friday, August 9, worldwide through Five Seven Records and available now to order HERE.

The 10-track album sweeps you away into a world of chill vibes and a nostalgic reggae influence with an alternative rock sound and feel. The Dirty Heads signature sound is all over this feature release, yet one of their timeless and most accessible music yet. In celebration, the band reveals their new video for the melodic song "Fear and Love," written about the irony that both are connected instead of opposites.

Super Moon was produced by four-time Grammy®-winning Nashville, Tennessee-based super producer Dave Cobb (A Star is Born soundtrack, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). It features summer anthem song "Lift Me Up,""a classic Dirty Heads weed song," says Jared Watson, and the title track, "Super Moon," which he describes as "a 70's sci-fi kung fu Western car chase soundtrack. It gives you a look into the sonics, tone, and creative narrative of this album." Watson continues, with a deep sense of pride, "It was all recorded live in the same room to tape in Studio A in the old RCA building in Nashville, Tennessee, where legends like Johnny Cash and Elvis recorded a lot of their work."

"Dave told us, 'It doesn't matter what's trending right now - f trends, f rules!'" laughs Jared. "I'm a perfectionist, I have high standards. All our albums, I end up happy with 50 percent. But I love every moment of Super Moon. You can hear our confidence as songwriters and performers. We called on the spirits of Elvis and Johnny Cash to make this album, and when I hear it, I smile the biggest I've ever smiled."

SUPER MOON TRACKLIST:

1. Super Moon

2. Lift Me Up

3. Tender Boy

4. Horsefly

5. Fear and Love

6. Cloudlifter

7. Come Back Around

8. Lighthouse

9. Crow Bar Hotel

10. Slow Down

Dirty Heads have seven remaining dates on their 32-date co-headlining U.S. tour with 311, with support from The Interrupters, Dreamers and Bikini Trill, this summer. The band will of course be playing a diverse setlist, including a few tracks from Super Moon, in addition to hits and fan favorites from their catalog. Of the remaining dates, Dirty Heads will close the shows in Chula Vista, CA, and Auburn, MI, concluding the tour on August 20 in Salt Lake City. Tickets are available for purchase HERE and exclusive VIP and merch packages HERE.

They have added one festival date: Closer To The Sun on December 5, in Heroica Guaymas, Mexico, at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Dirty Heads and 311 have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to organizations bringing dignity, equity, and access to communities who need it.

Dirty Heads Festival Dates:

December 5, 2019 - Heroica Guaymas, Mexico- Closer to the Sun @ Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Co-headlining Tour Dates with 311:

^Dirty Heads close

+with The Interrupters, Dreamers and Bikini Trill

August 10, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion+

August 11, 2019 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^+

August 14, 2019 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Concerts at the Cove+

August 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo+

August 17, 2019 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum+

August 18, 2019 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre^+

August 20, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre+





