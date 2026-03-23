Devon Allman to Kick Off '20 Years Strong Tour' This August

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Devon Allman has announced the 20 Years Strong Tour, kicking off on August 13 in Portsmouth, NH. Celebrating 20 years since the release of Devon Allman's first album and national tour, the 20 Years Strong Tour is a special retrospective show featuring music from across Allman's career.

Fans can expect music from his latest release, Blues Summit (featuring Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Sierra Green, and more), The Allman Betts Band, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Honeytribe, Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter’s Rollers, and classic songs from the Allman Brothers Band catalog.

Allman first gained widespread recognition with Honeytribe and later as co-founder of the acclaimed supergroup Royal Southern Brotherhood. Since then, he has carved out an independent career that honors the traditions of blues and the jam-band world while delivering a modern sound and original songwriting voice.

All Devon Allman tour dates, including the new “20 Years Strong” dates, are below. Please visit here for all news and up-to-date information.

20 Years Strong Tour

8.13.26 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues

8.14.26 - Homer, NY - Homer Center for the Arts

8.15.26 - Lake Placid, NY - Songs at Mirror Lake

8.20.26 - Bayfield, WI - Big Top Chautauqua

8.21.26 - Minocqua, WI - Private

8.22.26 - Wausau, WI - Big Bull Falls Blues Fest

8.23.26 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

8.28.26 - Milwaukee, WI - Sharon Wilson Center

8.29.26 - Bean Blossom, IN - Southern Indiana Blues Fest

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit Tour

4.23.26 - Viroqua, WI - The Historic Temple Theatre of Viroqua

4.24.26 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

4.25.26 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

4.26.26 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

4.28.26 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

4.29.26 - Hobart, IN - Art Theater

4.30.26 - Madison, TN - Harken Hall

5.1.26 - St. Louis, Missouri - The Pageant

5.3.26 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

5.5.26 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

5.6.26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

5.7.26 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

5.8.26 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita

5.9.26 - Ormond Beach, FL - Ormond Beach PAC

5.10.26 - Stuart, FL - The Lyric Theatre

6.10.26 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards

6.11.26 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

6.12.26 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

6.13.26 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

6.16.26 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

6.17.26 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theater

6.18.26 - Salisbury, MD - Blue Ocean Music Hall

6.19.26 - Lansdowne, PA - Lansdowne Theater

6.20.26 - Riverhead, NY - Suffolk Theater

Photo Credit: Venla Shalin