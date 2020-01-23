Dark Dad Ben Rosenfeld To Release Fourth Comedy Album DON'T SHAKE YOUR MIRACLE

Comedy Dynamics has announced they are releasing Ben Rosenfeld's new stand-up comedy album, Don't Shake Your Miracle, through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, SoundCloud and more on February 7, 2020.

Fresh off of his last album, The United States of Russia, which landed at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, Ben Rosenfeld returns with his fourth live stand-up comedy album. Join Ben as he makes light of being a Russian Jewish immigrant in today's America, his experiences as a new dad and surviving two car crashes.

"I'm really excited to release this album as it's my best comedy yet," said Ben Rosenfeld, the comedian and new dad. "But I'm even more excited to take a nap."

"Ben is one of the funniest and most prolific young comedians in the country, so we're super excited to be working with Ben once more. Given how much Russia has influenced America lately, and how there's more and more babies being born every day, Ben's material is as timely and relevant as ever," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Pre-order on iTunes now





