Dysplay Serves Up Sunkissed Music Video For New Single 'Dream'

Critically acclaimed 80's pop duo Dysplay served up the music video for "Dream", their latest sunkissed summer-anthem, today. Dysplay is celebrating the release of the music video and song (view HERE and listen HERE) on 8/3 at The Troubadour at 8pm.

"We wanted to build a world that you can fall in and out of - a bittersweet memory, or maybe just a fleeting thought that feels like it really happened. Imagination and memory can color the truth of an experience, and the song utilizes the mundane, real-world elements of dirty trains and rainy streets to contrast against the complicated and colorful emotional impulses it explores." - Dysplay

About Dysplay

Dysplay is comprised of Eric Scullin and Devin Hoffman, two young, accomplished musicians. Hoffman is a film and TV composer and former touring bassist for the likes of Awolnation. Scullin - vocalist for Dysplay - has co-produced and co-written with names like RZA (Wu Tang Clan, Kanye West) and Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons). Together, Dysplay creates an infectious and unique blend of 80's sounds in the vein of George Michael, sprinkled with modern day alt-pop akin to Empire of the Sun.

www.instagram.com/dysplaymusic | www.facebook.com/dysplaymusic





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You