DVSN Release Brand New Tracks MISS ME? and IN BETWEEN

DVSN, the R&B duo comprised of Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85, have been hard at work in the studio and arrive today with two new tracks titled "Miss Me?" and "In Between" via OVO Sound. The group teased what they were up to earlier this year during their stellar Coachella 2019 performance and it was worth the wait. "Miss Me?" is a bop showcasing the group's talent for unforgettable lyrics and swagger as Daley and 85 continue to push the R&B envelope. "In Between" is a confessional ballad featuring their signature retro-futuristic production, delivering exactly what we've come to know and love from DVSN.

?The group garnered a fervent following with the release of two albums to widespread acclaim. Their most recent Morning After was released in 2017, leading up to the group touring with Miguel the following year. Listen to the new music now and see what the group had to say on the songs below.

"'In Between' speaks for the grey area between two people who still haven't figured out the best ways to communicate their feelings. Sometimes we need to remove all the barriers, even the ones we may have never noticed."

"We all have that one person we can't get off our mind, but we get scared to ask if they feel the same way. This song helps with that hard to ask question; 'Do You Miss Me?'"





