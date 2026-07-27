DOOHICKEY CUBICLE Shares End Video Ahead of GOOD AT IT Album
Alli Deleo and Francis Hooper recorded the track with contributions from Thom Gill, Mitch Davis, and Jess Jones.
Vancouver alt-pop duo Doohickey Cubicle has released a music video for the song End, a track from the group's upcoming third full-length album, Good At It, set to arrive this week. The band is made up of Alli Deleo and Francis Hooper, who have been making music together for a decade.
Today, Vancouver alt-pop duo Doohickey Cubicle share the music video for 'End,' off their upcoming album Good At It arriving this Friday July 31, 2026.
Alli says, I wrote this song really quick while in a bubbling pit of despair about humanity. The legendary Thom Gill came over and added his sweet and special guitar touch, and Francis recorded Mitch Davis on sax in Montreal. Our long time friend and collaborator Jess Jones played drums.
Photo by band
Good At It was self-produced and recorded at Deleo and Hooper's home studio, with the duo writing lyrics after building the album's dancefloor-ready instrumentals. Several tracks on the record, including Party Jail and the title song, draw on Hooper's cancer diagnosis and recovery as the pair examine themes of impermanence and personal values.
Photo Credit: band
Photo Credit: band