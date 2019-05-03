Crooked Colours Release New Single 'Never Dance Alone' with Ladyhawke

On May 17 Crooked Colours will release their much anticipated sophomore album Langata via Sweat It Out (pre-order). The band shared a new single from the album "Never Dance Alone" which features Ladyhawke with Flood Magazine. The track follows up the acclaimed singles "I'll Be There," "Do It Like You," and "Hold On" from the forthcoming release. About the track Flood Magazine says, "'Never Dance Alone' features a minimal arrangement, low, rumbling bass tones, and additional vocals from New Zealand's Pip Brown, better known as Ladyhawke. Her contribution brings an entirely new dimension to Crooked Colour's indie dance aesthetic, not unlike the dynamic found in music by The xx." "Never Dance Alone" is available on all streaming platforms today.

"Never Dance Alone" is the only collaboration on Langata. Speaking on how organically the single came together, Crooked Colours' Phil Slabber says, "This one was one of those tracks that worked from the start and grew into something very special. I was initially singing both parts in different registers and then we came up with the idea to turn it into a call and response track. Ladyhawke was available and her voice worked perfectly. This is the only feature off our upcoming album and we couldn't be happier to have Pip on the record." New Zealand's indie/pop royalty Ladyhawke has risen to fame internationally, with the release of her self-titled debut album in 2008, Ladyhawke topped the RIANZ Album Charts, and won an ARIA for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The new single sees the trio explore the complexities of relationships and the feelings of loss and hurt when things all but seem to be falling apart. Providing contrast to some of the faster paced tracks of the record, Crooked Colours have expertly crafted "Never Dance Alone" to seamlessly crossover in their energetic live performances.

On Langata, Crooked Colours have created a new world; atmospheric beats, soft vocals, synths and guitars that move harmoniously throughout - it's addictive bliss. Singles "I'll Be There", "Do It Like You" and "Hold On" are highlights, but there is so much more to this record - "Never Dance Alone" is meditative, tender, and soft, while "I C Light" is deep and heavy. Written, recorded, and produced entirely by Crooked Colours, and mixed by Tim Watts and David Wrench (Frank Ocean, The XX, Caribou, FKA twigs), Langata contains multitudes, and is a masterclass in the ecstatic simplicity of electronic dance music. Speaking about the album Phil Slabber says, "Langata carries forward what we created with Vera while including what we learnd connects with fans while touring around the world. We're incredible excited to release this record and even more excited to perform it live."

After taking Australia by storm with their ambitious and impressive new live show, Crooked Colours have announced an extensive North American tour and will be performing at some of the hottest festivals in the world, including Bonaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Capital Hill Block Party and Northern Nights. There will also be headling shows in major markets including Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Crooked Colours have established themselves as one of the hottest rising acts with the debut Vera. Now they are on track to become one of our biggest electronic exports with their sophomore release

Crooked Colours Tour Dates

06.14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06.21 - Dover, DE @ Firefly

06.22 - Herber City, UT @ Bonanza

06.28 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06.29 - Denver, CO @ Westword

07.19 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07.20 - Mendocino County, CA @ Northern Nights

09.07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

09.11 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09.12 - Montreal, QBC @ L'AstraI

09.13 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09.14 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

09.22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09.26 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

09.27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09.28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho

10.03 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

10.05 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

Photo Credit: photo courtesy of the artist





Related Articles View More Music Stories