Craig Wedren Performing a Soundbath Concert This Sunday for The PBS Series Craft In America

Musician, film & TV composer & Shudder to Think frontman Craig Wedren will be performing one of his legendary soundbaths on Sunday, June 28 at 2PM EST as part of the PBS series Craft in America.

Earlier this year Craig launched his Sabbath Sessions podcast - a collection of musical meditations that he has been crafting since 2014. It was born out of the introspection of Wedren's longtime mindfulness and wellness practices, embracing everything from Transcendental Meditation to yoga. Sabbath Sessions also reflect Wedren's own journey to wellness: as Shudder to Think began to end its first run in the early 2000s, Wedren was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Disease - triumphantly surviving it, he remains in remission. Last year, however, Wedren experienced a heart attack - powerfully renewing his focus on health and greater spiritual concerns, which culminated in the Sabbath Sessions podcast series.

"Above all, Sabbath Sessions are all about memory, nostalgia, space, and the vibrations that accompany them," he concludes. "For me, they become a healing catharsis taking me through the kinks of life, and helping to work them out. For listeners, I hope they become a kind of sonic, psychedelic mantra, with just enough to hold onto to take them to another place. The way dreams cleanse the mind at night - this is the musical version of that."

As of late Wedren has been conducting daily livestreams of the sessions on his Facebook and Instagram.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You