Colt Ford & Krizz Kaliko Share 'Hoodbillies' EP & Release 'Big Yeah' Music Video

Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko, also known as the Hoodbillies, have released their six-track self-titled EP, available for purchase and stream on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. Along with their new project, the fun-loving duo has also released their official music video for their recently released single, “Big Yeah,” exclusively premiered by Bridge Magazine.

After being introduced by country-rap artist and mutual friend Demon Jones, it became evident that a strong bond existed between them when they candidly discussed their shared struggles with mental health, both stemming from their battles with distinct autoimmune disorders. Ford confronted Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune condition affecting facial muscles, while Krizz Kaliko grappled with Vitiligo, a disease characterized by patchy skin pigment loss. This revelation marked the beginning of an unbreakable connection between Colt and Krizz. Together, they embarked on a creative journey, harnessing their emotions and experiences to infuse their music with a profound purpose—to inspire others in overcoming their personal challenges.

“Colt and I would have never guessed that we needed each other at the time that we met,” shares Kaliko. “We both really needed someone we could talk to that could relate to these issues that we were having.”

Produced by Michael Summers and Kaliko himself, the EP features six anthemic tracks that each bring their own unique sonic flavor to the musical table. From patriotic and powerful songs like “Bad Ass American,” to energizing and head-turning singles such as “Hot Sauce,” the self-titled EP is sure to have something to satisfy country and hip-hop fans alike.

Hoodbillies EP Track Listing

1. “Aw Naw” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

2. “Hot Sauce” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

3. “Fire It Up” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

4. “Hits Different” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

5. “Big Yeah” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

6. “Bad Ass American” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

About Colt Ford:

By 2019, country-rap icon Colt Ford built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts.

Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back” [feat. Jake Owen] going Top 40. Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson. Ford's new full-length album, Must Be The Country, includes 24 tracks with features from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more. The project is now available on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

About Krizz Kaliko:

For Krizz Kaliko, a Billboard charting, platinum selling artist born and raised in Kansas City, music is more than his life's work: it's his lifeline. His expansive artistry embraces hip-hop, R&B, indie-rock, metal, country, and pop, with trace elements of gospel and opera embellishing the mix.

As an independent hip-hop icon, Krizz collaborated and toured around the world for over 20 years with Strange Music's labelmate and owner Tech N9ne, until forming his own label in 2021, Ear House Inc. From his playful 2008 debut Vitiligo to his dark epic Genius (2009), Krizz' body of work runs the gamut of the human psyche.

Krizz has collaborations with an array of artists such as Jelly Roll, Eminem, Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones, System of A Down, Korn, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Krizz Kaliko's expressive lyrics and emotional honesty have won the rapper a devoted legion of fans who eagerly anticipate his every move.

Photo: Julian Mendoza