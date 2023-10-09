Colt Ford & Krizz Kaliko Share 'Hoodbillies' EP & Release 'Big Yeah' Music Video

Colt Ford & Krizz Kaliko Collaborate on 'Hoodbillies' EP and Drop "Big Yeah" Official Music Video

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour Photo 4 Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Colt Ford & Krizz Kaliko Share 'Hoodbillies' EP & Release 'Big Yeah' Music Video

Colt Ford and Krizz Kaliko, also known as the Hoodbillies, have released their six-track self-titled EP, available for purchase and stream on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. Along with their new project, the fun-loving duo has also released their official music video for their recently released single, “Big Yeah,” exclusively premiered by Bridge Magazine

After being introduced by country-rap artist and mutual friend Demon Jones, it became evident that a strong bond existed between them when they candidly discussed their shared struggles with mental health, both stemming from their battles with distinct autoimmune disorders. Ford confronted Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune condition affecting facial muscles, while Krizz Kaliko grappled with Vitiligo, a disease characterized by patchy skin pigment loss. This revelation marked the beginning of an unbreakable connection between Colt and Krizz. Together, they embarked on a creative journey, harnessing their emotions and experiences to infuse their music with a profound purpose—to inspire others in overcoming their personal challenges.

“Colt and I would have never guessed that we needed each other at the time that we met,” shares Kaliko. “We both really needed someone we could talk to that could relate to these issues that we were having.”

Produced by Michael Summers and Kaliko himself, the EP features six anthemic tracks that each bring their own unique sonic flavor to the musical table. From patriotic and powerful songs like “Bad Ass American,” to energizing and head-turning singles such as “Hot Sauce,” the self-titled EP is sure to have something to satisfy country and hip-hop fans alike.

Hoodbillies EP Track Listing

1. “Aw Naw” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)
2. “Hot Sauce” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)
3. “Fire It Up” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)
4. “Hits Different” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)
5. “Big Yeah” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)
6. “Bad Ass American” (Colt Ford, Krizz Kaliko, Michael Summers)

For more information on Krizz Kaliko, visit his website and follow his social media channels linked below.

About Colt Ford:

By 2019, country-rap icon Colt Ford built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012. Two years later, Thanks for Listening ascended to the Top 10 of the Top 200, with the album reaching #1 on Billboard Rap & Independent charts.

Meanwhile, he lobbed six songs onto the Hot Country Songs Chart with “Back” [feat. Jake Owen] going Top 40. Among many accolades, Ford received a nomination in the category of “Vocal Event of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music Awards for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson. Ford's new full-length album, Must Be The Country, includes 24 tracks with features from Dillon Carmichael, Brantley Gilbert, Matt Stell, Kevin Gates, Tracy Lawrence, Josh Mirenda, Tracy Byrd, and more. The project is now available on all major digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. 

About Krizz Kaliko:

For Krizz Kaliko, a Billboard charting, platinum selling artist born and raised in Kansas City, music is more than his life's work: it's his lifeline. His expansive artistry embraces hip-hop, R&B, indie-rock, metal, country, and pop, with trace elements of gospel and opera embellishing the mix.

As an independent hip-hop icon, Krizz collaborated and toured around the world for over 20 years with Strange Music's labelmate and owner Tech N9ne, until forming his own label in 2021, Ear House Inc. From his playful 2008 debut Vitiligo to his dark epic Genius (2009), Krizz' body of work runs the gamut of the human psyche.

Krizz has collaborations with an array of artists such as Jelly Roll, Eminem, Adam Calhoun, Demun Jones, System of A Down, Korn, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Krizz Kaliko's expressive lyrics and emotional honesty have won the rapper a devoted legion of fans who eagerly anticipate his every move.

Photo: Julian Mendoza



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram Photo
Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Speculation After Clearing Out Her Instagram

Dua Lipa seems to be teasing new music after deleting all of her Instagram posts. The technique has frequently been used by artists when they are about to release a big project, such as Taylor Swift while she was preparing to tease her 'Reputation' era.

2
Christine Bauer Releases New Single Crumble Photo
Christine Bauer Releases New Single 'Crumble'

Multi-talented Country music star Christina Bauer reflects on past heartbreak in her captivating and relatable track 'Crumble'. With FM radio play and an upcoming lyric video release, Bauer's emotional song connects with the fear of entering a new relationship after enduring scars from the past. Don't miss this moving reflection from rising country artist Christine Bauer.

3
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams Photo
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will start the first half of the season with Tony and Grammy- winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which brings the songbook of the incomparable singer-songwriter to life from October 15 to November 5. It is followed from November 19 to December 10 by a presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production of Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider's unflinching true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi's Jake Epstein, who, coincidentally, originated the role of Carole King's husband in Beautiful.

4
OMD Share Verushka Single From Bauhaus Staircase LP Photo
OMD Share 'Verushka' Single From 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP

OMD shares 'Verushka' single and video, announces UK headline tour and performance at Darker Waves Fest in LA. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL