Chickpee Shares 'two Trees' Via Northern Transmissions

Italian solo recording project chickpee shares "two trees," a tender waltz celebrating the love of her parents. Stranded in the US alongside her husband Ron Gallo due to the pandemic, "two trees" is a caring tribute draped in nostalgia and warmth. Northern Transmissions premiered the track along with announcing the artist's debut album, IMPORTED, out later this year.

The woman behind chickpee, Chiara D'Anzieri, details the creation of "two trees": With this song, I wanted to celebrate my parents love and the incredible example they've been for me since I've been unable to see them in over a year.

Now that I am stuck in the U.S and I cannot go to see them in my home country, Italy, I need to put them in my art and not only keep them in my heart.

I wrote this song in a couple of hours, the melody just popped up in my mind right after I finished a vocal track for another song that it's gonna be in the record. Ron (Gallo), my husband, felt asleep on the floor in our home studio and when he woke up the song was there, ready to go. Couple of days after Dom Billet recorded drums on it and Eric Slick marimba and the magic was complete.

chickpee is the solo project of Italian musician, Chiara D'Anzieri. She began a professional classical career as a cellist at the age of 13, a child prodigy that spent her teen years traveling from city to city in Italy performing with various orchestras and quartets but eventually decided to take a hiatus from her classical life for sake of her own mental health and wanting to explore other kinds of music and instruments. She then spent many years as a producer/studio musician/songwriter at a major studio near her hometown of Ravenna, IT. In June 2018, her and her partner, American musician Ron Gallo, met at a beach venue in Ravenna and have been together ever since.

"IMPORTED" is her debut album as well as her first time ever writing songs and singing in English. She produced and played most of the instruments on the album herself with a little assistance from drummer and engineer, Dominic Billett and her partner, Ron Gallo as her collaborator. The album was written in real-time about her experience leaving her country for the first time to move across the world, navigating the U.S. immigration process and loss of freedom and existential crisis all in the name of love. It will be out sometime later in 2021.