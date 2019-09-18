Celine Dion Releases Three Songs From Upcoming Album COURAGE

Global superstar Celine Dion has released three new tracks from her highly anticipated album, Courage, today via Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records. "Imperfections," "Lying Down" and "Courage" are new tracks from the eclectic album, each representing an exciting new creative direction for Celine. A mix of beautiful ballads and edgy up-tempo tracks, Courage is her first English album in six years and will be available everywhere November 15th, 2019 - Courage is available for preorder now HERE

Listen to the new songs below!

"Imperfections," examines the lens of self-criticism and was written by Ari Leff, Michael Pollack, Nicholas Perloff-Giles, Dallas Koehlke ('DallasK') and produced by DallasK. "Lying Down" reminds us all to change our mindset to move forward after a poisonous relationship and was written by David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, and Sia Furler. The title track "Courage" is an anthemic call for strength and fierceness when you are on the precipice of a new challenge, and was written by Stephan Moccio, Erik Alcock and Liz Rodrigues. Also featured on the album is the previously-released "Flying On My Own," which Celine performed on the last night of her historic 16-year Las Vegas residency. The song was written by Jörgen Elofsson, Liz Rodrigues and Anton Mårtensson, and marked Celine's first step in the bold next phase of her career.

Tonight also marks the launch of Celine's 'Courage World Tour.' Stopping in over 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada, the massive tour kicks off with the first of three concerts in Quebec City before heading to Montreal for a six-show residency. For tour information visit celinedion.com.



With more than 250 millions albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. In April, Celine was named L'Oréal Paris' newest global spokesperson.





