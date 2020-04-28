Canvasback Music Artists Come Together To Offer 'Shelter From The Storm'

Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records/Parlophone recording artists have come together for a moving performance of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From The Storm" - streaming now on Atlantic Records' official YouTube channel, watch below!

Based on an idea conceived in the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic, labelmates alt-J , Grouplove , Jealous of the Birds , Briston Maroney , Benjamin Scheuer and Sofia D'Angelo (MICHELLE) joined forces to record their performances from around the world, aiming to show solidarity with their fellow musicians, crews, and fans who are hurting during this difficult time.

The beautiful cover is intended to inspire hope within fans around the world, as well as encourage support for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK in their valiant efforts to assist musicians and tour crews adversely affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about the collaboration, alt-J said, "We are really happy to be involved in this project. It's lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don't. It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people's faces at this tricky time. Lots of love."

Grouplove added, "When Canvasback came to us with the idea to collaborate on a more well known Dylan song with our labelmates we were so down. It's always satisfying to go outside of your comfort zone and try something new, especially during these trying times - not to mention attempting to memorize 10 verses."

For up to date information on Canvasback Music please visit https://www.canvasbackmusic.com .





