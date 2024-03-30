Candi Carpenter's New Album 'DEMONOLOGY' Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer, songwriter and musician Candi Carpenter's new album, “Demonology,” is available everywhere now. This transformative album promises to be more than just a collection of songs; it's an exorcism of inner demons and a journey of self-discovery. Listen/share: https://found.ee/CC_Demonology.

Featuring twelve tracks, "Demonology" is a testament to Carpenter's artistic evolution. It delves into themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and embracing one's true identity. From haunting melodies to introspective lyrics, each song offers listeners a glimpse into Carpenter's deeply personal journey.

On the album, Carpenter shares, “'Demonology' isn't just an album; it's an exorcism. These songs gave my inner demons a void to scream into. Writing this project was cathartic for that part of me who will always be a midwestern pastor's kid, trapped forever in a church basement fellowship hall. I'm grateful for ‘Demonology' because it helped me discover that I'm non-binary and autistic. I know myself better because of this music, and I hope these 12 tracks will help other people learn to love their demons the way that I have."

Produced by Carpenter, Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt, the new music features Carpenter's most honest work to date, revealing some of their most vulnerable thoughts and experiences. The releases represent a new creative chapter for the Nashville-based artist, who left their country roots for the alternative/pop space where they feel most authentically themself.

Most recently, Candi has gained a lot of new fans on their social platforms for sharing the intimate details behind the inspiration of each song on the album. From reflecting on old wounds left by religious trauma and eating disorders, to breaking up with their best friend and exploring their sexuality, the absolute honesty and vulnerability of Demonology has created a uniquely personal relationship between Candi and those who have recently discovered their work. One of their most recent TikToks has garnered over 10M views and counting.

Upcoming Shows:

April 4 - The Basement - Nashville, TN (Album Release Show)

