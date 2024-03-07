Call Me Spinster Tears It All Down On Empowering New Single 'Burn The Boxes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Call Me Spinster has released “Burn the Boxes,” the latest single from their debut album Potholes, out April 12 via Strolling Bones Records.

With its jovial bluesy groove and a New Orleans-inspired trumpet to boot, the new song is an empowering anthem about breaking free from societal expectations and re-defining life on your own terms. “Burn the Boxes” arrives with a playful music video, showing the group reusing pieces of cardboard as the colorful backdrop for this impactful metaphor about change.

Call Me Spinster on the new single: “‘Burn the Boxes' is all about tearing down and re-defining terms - of relationships, of our contract with societal institutions. It felt fitting to rip apart and reuse cardboard boxes to make something colorful, haphazard and beautiful - a reminder that change takes the creative, destructive and playful mind of a child.”

On the music video: “Amelia's husband Dan got the idea for this music video at 7 in the morning, groggily watching our six and two and a half-year-olds crafting away, hot-gluing cardboard dioramas and a dollhouse they are perpetually retro-fitting with found objects. By 10am we were deep in a cardboard frenzy, the assembly line led by six year-old Amos and our art director friend Chad. We sent our kid off to first grade the next morning exhausted and still covered in spray paint, but proud of his first (and likely not last) production design credit.”

“Burn the Boxes” follows Call Me Spinster's “Married in My Mind,” which was featured at Magnet Magazine, and their mom-pop ode to Robyn “Feet Are Dirty,” which Under The Radar hailed as “a twinkling dance pop sprawl.” Potholes is an honest roadmap for what settling down looks like in 2024, as the band navigates the early days of marriage and motherhood while reflecting on the relationships and life lessons that made them who they are today. Co-produced with Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, of Montreal, Kishi Bashi), the album blends the trio's influences from bubbly synth-pop to psychedelic folk, sonically mirroring the rollercoaster of this phase in life.

Potholes is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed self-titled EP, the inaugural release for Strolling Bones Records. Rolling Stone praised the “tight, floating harmonies of the Chattanooga siblings,” and American Songwriter called their sound “giddy at times, unhurried and cerebral at others, but consistently tuneful and enticing all the same.” Made up of sisters Amelia, Rachel and Rosie, Call Me Spinster has a knack for blurring old-timey traditions with modernized pop fun for unexpected musical twists and turns – a fruitful journey that continues to evolve on Potholes.

Credit: DH Jacobs