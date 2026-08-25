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Cypress Hill has announced the return of their longstanding Halloween tradition, Haunted Hill, with a two-night engagement at New York's Irving Plaza on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, 2026. Tickets for both shows will go on sale via presale on Wednesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of the general sale on Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

Each night will feature a lineup of support acts. Joining Cypress Hill on Halloween night, October 31, are Immortal Technique and Lord Sko. On Sunday, November 1, the lineup will include Mellow Man Ace featuring Krooked Treez and Planta Industrial.

Mellow Man Ace also appears on Cypress Hill's new album, DIOS BENDIGA, joining the group on the track 'Campeones.' Released on July 24 via HYBE, DIOS BENDIGA is the band's first full-length project in more than four years and is their first-ever Spanish-language album since they exploded on the scene more than three decades ago. Honoring their Latino roots while pushing their iconic West Coast sound forward, the album also features collaborations with Alemán, Trueno, Coyote and Poe Leos.

Since its release, DIOS BENDIGA has earned widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone en Español, GQ México y Latinoamérica, Vice, COLORS, Remezcla, Okayplayer and HOLA!. Rolling Stone en Español called it 'a piece that connects their history with the present, without losing the pulse that made them a global reference,' while NPR praised it as 'a fascinating exploration of their roots.'

That evolution is equally evident on stage. Most recently, the LA icons brought their live show to major festivals across Latin America, including Vive Latino in Mexico City, Lollapalooza Brazil and Tecate Pa'l Norte in Monterrey, commanding some of the biggest audiences of the night at each stop. With Haunted Hill, Cypress Hill returns to New York for two nights celebrating a beloved Halloween tradition, decades of iconic music, and the success of DIOS BENDIGA.

Cypress Hill Tour Dates

September 5th - Pryor, Oklahoma @ Rocklahoma

September 17th - London, Ontario @ Rock The Runway 2026

September 19th - Hinckley, Minnesota @ Amphitheater

October 2nd - Sacramento, California @ Aftershock 2026

October 3rd - Columbia, Maryland @ Power To The People 2026

October 29th - Morrison, Colorado @ Haunted Rocks

October 31st - New York, New York @ Irving Plaza - Haunted Hill

November 1st - New York, New York @ Irving Plaza - Haunted Hill

November 5th - Bogotá, Colombia @ Arena Movistar

November 8th - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas

November 11th - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán

November 13th - Lima, Perú @ Coliseo Dibos

November 15th - Quito, Ecuador @ Coliseo Ruminahui

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