Budding Country Artist Marye Amanda Bares Her Heart In New Single

Budding country artist Marye Amanda is currently taking Nashville by storm with a blend of traditional country mixed with new country sounds. She is excited to announce the release of her brand-new single, The Other Girl. This song, which is based off a real-life experience, is now available on all digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

If you've ever been in the unfortunate position of catching someone cheating, you know how awful it feels. Well Marye Amanda was in that exact situation, which led to this song. The Other Girl is about a date gone wrong. "I went out with this guy, and on the way to dinner, he told me another girl was going to meet us. It all went downhill from there," she states. Though she had every reason to be upset, Marye Amanda realized that the guy was not worth her time and turned this experience into a song. The chorus ends with the powerful statement "I've been played a couple times but I never had to meet the other girl." This single is full of emotion and heartbreak but also the hope that you can come out stronger on the other side of a terrible situation.

Written by Marye Amanda and Jhett Wilder, The Other Girl takes the classic country with a little Americana influence and turns it into an upbeat modern country heartbreak ballad. Marye Amanda's musical inspirations include Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and Taylor Swift to name a few, all of which have played into her own unique style. With the combination of her compelling vocals and engaging stories, Marye Amanda continues to shine through everything she does.

You can find Marye Amanda at her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Twitter.

Born and raised in Greenville, North Carolina, Marye Amanda is a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has already gained many incredible experiences and accomplishments under her belt thus far. She has performed at The Bluebird Cafe, Pour House Music Hall and Record Shop, North Carolina State Fair, North Carolina Seafood Festival, CMA Music Festival, and Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh. She has been featured in prominent publications and her music has been featured on radio stations, including WSM-AM. She has also gained international airplay recognition with her release To Be With You. This tune peaked at #22 on She Wolf Radio.

Marye Amanda has been performing since she was young and in 2016, she won the Carolina Music Award for Youth Artist of the Year. She then returned to the award show the following year and won Youth Video of the Year for her original song, Smoke and Mirrors. She was nominated for the 2019 Carolina Music Awards Americana Artist of the Year and Americana Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 Josie Music Awards. Marye Amanda has already begun making a name for herself in the country music scene and is not slowing down anytime soon.