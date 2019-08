Bud Light and Post Malone Collaborate on a Limited-Edition Merch Collection

Today, Bud Light and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone debuted a new limited-edition merch collection available nationwide on Monday, August 5, 2019 exclusively on PostMalone.com. The premium, unisex streetwear line takes equal inspiration from some of Post's favorite things as well as Bud Light's heritage to create a one-of-a-kind collection that will bring fans closer to Post Malone and Bud Light than ever before.

"It's cool to be able to grow my relationship with Bud Light and collaborate on a merch collection with them. Feels good to give the fans something that represents a good-a** time," said Post Malone.

Reminiscent of Post's personal style, which blurs the lines between world-weariness and self- confidence, Post along with his creative team, Travis Brothers and Brian Vera, designed an interchangeable mix of clothing and accessories. The collection, all priced between $10 and $250, draws inspiration from Post Malone's distinct tattoos, Americana and his favorite light-lager, Bud Light, with notes from his upcoming album cover art and unreleased lyrics on select pieces.

"Post has such a unique style. He's an artist who is truly comfortable with himself and that's one of the many reasons so many people love him," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential for Bud Light. "We have always thought about launching a merch collection but doing it with an artist that we've watched grow over the years makes it so much more special. We love that Post and his team were able to take some classic and iconic Bud Light imagery and infuse it into the collection that we hope people love."

Nods to Bud Light and the Anheuser-Busch brand are sprinkled throughout the limited-edition collection. Key pieces include the iconic Baron the runaway Clydesdale from the first-ever Bud Light ad on a cotton twill jacket, acid-wash printed premium denim, vintage western cowboy printed tees inspired by a 1996 Bud Light rodeo campaign, emblematic Anheuser-Busch hoodies and cozy Bud Light sweatpants.

To kick-off the launch, Bud Light is hosting a New York City-based pop up shop for two-days only - Sunday, August 4th from 2-8PM and Monday, August 5th from 3-7PM at 89 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012. The space is designed in conjunction with Post Malone and Virtue, the agency born from VICE, will be the only place to purchase the collection before it drops online.

Following the pop-up activation, NYC fans have the chance to catch Post Malone perform on Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour stage where he will return for an intimate show for fans and will announce when the full merch collection will be available online at shop.postmalone.com .

To follow the latest Bud Light Dive Bar Tour news, visit BudLight.com/DiveBarTour and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight , on Twitter at @BudLight , and on Instagram at @BudLight .





