Brynn Cartelli Shares Endearing Pop Anthem 'Lucky to Love You'

Acclaimed 20-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli has shared her endearing new song “Lucky To Love You,” available now on all streaming platforms. The catchy, upbeat track highlights Cartelli's mature songcraft and knack at penning emotive, high-impact pop music.

Cartelli commented, “I can't wait for people to hear the new song, it was the last song we finished for my upcoming project, so the creation feels so fresh in my mind. Lucky to Love You is a love letter to the people who have stuck by me all this time with patience and passion for the music and the stories. I can't wait to play this one live!”

Earlier this year Cartelli released her poignant track “Secondhand Smoke,” a heartbreaking yet empowering song about finding freedom from a toxic situation. The song was released alongside a self-directed music video, and saw a powerful performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as praise from PEOPLE and EUPHORIA Magazine.

This fall, Brynn will be playing a series of special headline shows in New York and Los Angeles. Tickets are available HERE, with the full itinerary included below. Earlier this year Cartelli wrapped a slew of tour dates supporting Adam Melchor in New York and Boston, along with an intimate headline show in Los Angeles at the Hotel Café. This adds to the musician's already-notable touring history, where she's shared stages with Kelly Clarkson, OneRepublic, Maroon 5, and labelmate Jake Scott.

Following the release of her striking 2021 debut EP Based on a True Story, Cartelli shared a trio of standout singles last year – “Gemini,” “Girl Code,” and “Convertible in the Rain” – underscoring her remarkable vocal range that impressed viewers nationwide when she was crowned the winner of Season 14 of NBC's The Voice.

Cartelli emerged as the youngest champion in the show's history, and still holds this title to date. Along with garnering a subsequent nomination at the People's Choice Awards, Cartelli captivated audiences with performances on the TODAY Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more.

Stay tuned for much more coming soon.

CREDIT: JIMMY FONTAINE