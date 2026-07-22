Brooklyn Singer-Actress Daniella Rabbani to Release Klezmer Album Exploring Jewish Identity

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Brooklyn-based singer and actress Daniella Rabbani is set to release a Klezmer album this fall, a project rooted in her background as a half Sephardic, half Ashkenazi Jew and third-generation Holocaust survivor who grew up Modern Orthodox on Manhattan's West Side. Rabbani, who studied at the Stella Adler Studio at NYU and has appeared in television and film projects including THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL and OCEAN'S 8, has also performed at venues including Lincoln Center and Town Hall in New York City. The album is framed around questions of what Jewish music means for a heterogeneous people and what collective memory looks like for a group that has long had to fight to preserve it.

While studying at the Stella Adler Studio at NYU, Rabbani met Adler's grandson, Tom Oppenheim. He told her she reminded him of his family, and then asked her to carry on his ancestor's tradition by taking up the mantle of the Yiddish Theater in NYC.

Twenty years later, Rabbani describes herself as 'the biggest Jew you know. Who eats bacon.' She appeared in OCEAN'S 8 in the opening scene with Sandra Bullock while eight months pregnant.

Photo Credit: Daniella Rabbani



Photo Credit: Daniella Rabbani

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