Brandon Rosen Releases New Single 'Blurry'

Effortlessly blending an uplifting indie-pop sound with a captivating piano-driven melody, the track showcases his exceptional songwriting skills.

Brandon Rosen returns with his anthemic and introspective new single, 'Blurry,' out now across platforms. Effortlessly blending an uplifting indie-pop sound with a captivating piano-driven melody, the track showcases his exceptional songwriting skills and deep-rooted connection to the piano.

Sharing more behind the track's inspiration, Brandon elaborates, "'Blurry' has been a long time coming for me. Ever since I graduated from high school, I have been trying to write a song that sums up the stress of living life to its fullest in your early 20s: working hard yet also having a good time and finding out that things as a child are different than they once were. Much like the overthinking theme of the song, I wrote about seven different verses and ended up going with the one that made me feel the rawest emotion."

Brandon Rosen's music journey began behind the piano. Even before he was born, his mother, a classical pianist, would serenade him in the hopes that he would share her passion for the instrument. Her efforts paid off when she enrolled him in piano lessons at the tender age of 4, and it quickly became clear that the piano was a natural extension of Brandon's soul. After attending a conservatory in Manhattan, Brandon was accepted into the prestigious Clive Davis Institute at NYU, where he further honed his skills as a producer and songwriter.

Today, the piano is an inseparable part of Brandon's creative process, whether it's the foundation of his songwriting, the fusion of classical piano and improvisational licks at a show, or the production of his own music. Drawing inspiration from legendary songwriters such as Elton John and Billy Joel, he's on a mission to bring the piano back to the mainstream and bridge the gap in today's music industry. His forthcoming debut EP's lead single 'Blurry' embodies the relatable and confusing journey of navigating our early 20s.



