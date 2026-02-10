Bowling For Soup Joins Simple Plan on U.S. Summer Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rock band Simple Plan has announced the next chapter of their U.S. headline run with the “Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel!”, returning to the road this summer. The summer tour will once again feature special guests Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 on all dates.

On hitting the road again with Simple Plan and 3OH!3, Bowling For Soup vocalist Jaret Reddick shares, “I thought they would never ask! Ha. I am so happy to be going back on tour with our little bros Simple Plan. Over 20 years of touring together brings a special relationship. It’s a big family! Oh, and the shows will be awesome too!”

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon and Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, February 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 13 at 10AM local time here.

Simple Plan will donate $1 from each ticket sold on this tour to the Simple Plan Foundation. Established in 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation focuses on helping young people in need and showcasing the power of music as a tool to find purpose and direction in life. Since its inception, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $3M to various charitable causes.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Bigger Than You Think! Tour – The Sequel! in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 10 at 12PM local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10PM local time. For more details visit here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 10 at 12PM local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Simple Plan will also offer a variety of different VIP experiences for fans. Experiences vary but include meet and greets, selfie and photo opportunities with the band, VIP laminates, and more. All are ticketless upgrades. For more information, visit here.

TOUR DATES:

Jul 24 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl

Jul 26 — Valley Center, CA — Harrah’s SoCal

Jul 28 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Jul 29 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino — Grand Theatre

Jul 31 — Spokane, WA — Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 1 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug 2 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug 5 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 7 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

Aug 8 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 9 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 11 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater

Aug 12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Aug 13 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug 15 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 16 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 19 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Aug 20 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre + With Marianas Trench

About Bowling For Soup

Formed in Wichita Falls, TX in 1994 and later relocating to Denton, TX, Bowling For Soup's discography includes songs like “Girl All The Bad Guys Want” (GRAMMY-nominated in 2003), “1985,” “Punk Rock 101,” and “High School Never Ends”. They also performed the theme songs for Jimmy Neutron and Phineas and Ferb.

The band consists of Jaret Reddick (vocals/guitar), Gary Wiseman (drums), and Rob Felicetti (bass). Longtime guitarist Chris Burney retired due to health concerns in early 2025.

Photo credit: Jodi Cunningham