Bobby McClendon Releases New Single 'Did It To Myself'

Country newcomer Bobby McClendon has released a new single titled "Did It To Myself."

The Nashville-based musician has spent years touring the country, honing his craft on stages large and small, and developing one of the most dynamic live performances in any genre. Bobby has shared the stage over the years with artists like Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Michael Ray, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and many others.

He has been compared to country musicians such as Jason Aldean, Tim Mcgraw, Gary Allan, Kenny Chesney, and Chris Ledoux as he takes his music nationwide, but he stands out from the rest with his unique style of country-rock.

You can learn more about Bobby McClendon by visiting his website www.bobbymcclendon.com.