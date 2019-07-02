Bloom Twins Reveal Video For Infectious New Single LOVE ME RIGHT NOW

London-based sisters, classically-trained multi-instrumentalists Bloom Twins, release the video for their new single 'Love Me Right Now'.

Co-written by Bloom Twins (Sonya and Anna Kuprienko), Shannon Saunders and top UK producer/mixer Toby Scott, 'Love Me Right Now' is an upbeat summer anthem that combines the girls' signature 'dark pop' sound with a driving melody and infectious lyrics. The video, which premiered via Hunger, is directed by Serge Vane.

Watch the video here:

With a raft of hit records already under his belt (Tove Lo, Wayne Hector, Little Mix, Girls Aloud, The Saturdays, Rebecca Ferguson, The Wanted, Kaiser Chiefs, and Gorgon City) 'Love Me Right Now' marks Toby Scott's first writing/production venture with Bloom Twins, and the girls first release since their acoustic EP (Winter's Tales), which came out in March of this year.

Alongside its release across all digital platforms, 'Love Me Right Now' has also been selected by jewellery giant Pandora for an upcoming global online campaign, which Bloom Twins will also star in. The campaign launches in July and will run for six months.

Speaking about the song, the girls said "'Love Me Right Now' is a bit of a departure for us with its breezier sound, but we are really proud of the way it's turned out - and love that it was picked up by Pandora for their new campaign".

The Bloom Twins have come a long way since they uploaded their first track to YouTube -'Fahrenheit' at only 17 years old. Since then, Sonya and Anna have released a string of self- penned, intoxicating songs, performed to thousands of people all over the world with Eels, LP, Duran Duran, and Nile Rodgers - in addition to headlining their own shows and festival dates. They have garnered significant press coverage, starred in their first movie, and appeared in innumerable fashion campaigns.

The Bloom Twins will be spending the summer writing and recording for their next EP. 'Love Me Right Now' is out now on all digital platforms.

