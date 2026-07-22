Black Spiders to Release New Single 'Cool Reaper' and Tour with Asomvel

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Rock band BLACK SPIDERS are set to release a new single titled Cool Reaper and have announced a run of November tour dates alongside Asomvel.

The new focus track is taken from the band's album CVRSES, out now via Dark Riders/Cargo Distribution and recorded at Axis Studios in Doncaster.

'Who wouldn't want to hang with the guy that comes to collect souls, but wants to party one last time? That's not Grim in the slightest…' says guitarist and vocalist Pete Spiby.

Black Spiders will head out on a UK tour in November alongside Asomvel. Spiby commented on the upcoming run: 'It's gonna be like a stadium tour, in some of the best small stadium toilets around the country! The capacity for double pints is immense and we, like the Reaper, are coming for everybody…'

Tour Dates

August

8th - Bloodstock Festival

November

With Asomvel*

Headline ++

13th – Wolverhampton KKs STEELMILL*

14th – Swansea HANGAR18++

15th – London UNDERWORLD*

16th – Bristol EXCHANGE*

17th – Nottingham RESCUE ROOMS*

18th – Glasgow CLASSIC GRAND*

19th – Blackpool WATERLOO BAR++

20th – Newcastle THE CLUNY*

21st – Leeds THE KEY CLUB*

Black Spiders are:

Adam Irwin - bass

James Evans - guitar

Nate Digby - guitar

Wyatt Wendels - drums

Pete Spiby - vocals + guitar

More information is available at www.blackspidersband.com.

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