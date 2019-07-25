Bedroom Pop Artist Aunty Social Shares TRYING via Earmilk

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of 24-year-old Toronto bedroom pop artist Aunty Social. The moniker Aunty Social, whose real name is Daniela Gitto, comes from past insecurities and periods of isolation where she'd use music as a therapeutic aid to address toxic lifestyles and her own struggles with mental health. She shares her first Nettwerk single "Trying" via Earmilk.

Sameer Sadhu, A&R at Nettwerk, comments, "Aunty Social exemplifies the qualities we look for in a young artist - talented and driven with a strong authentic vision. We are really excited to have her join the Nettwerk family."

"Trying," an introspective, electro indie-pop jam, dives into Daniela's religious past, and the crisis that followed when she left it all behind. "Before all of this, religion was my identity. It's what I relied on, it's what I followed. I was raised in a Catholic family, I went to a Catholic school. Once that was gone, I really didn't know who I was. I felt like all this progress that I had made from six to sixteen was completely void, and then I had to muster up all the things that make me who I am."

She adds, "Everyone's experience with religion is different, whether positive or negative. Mine was born in fear and repetition, policing not only my actions, but also thoughts because I believed God was always listening. I did the sign of the cross three times each time I passed a church, cemetery, my Nonnas house and even when I saw a dead animal on the side of the road. If I missed one I'd become anxious and do the sign of the cross in threes, as many times as I felt necessary so that God knew I was sorry. I still feel the tendencies to this day, like a spiritual Stockholm syndrome."

