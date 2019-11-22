Beck's New Album HYPERSPACE is Out Now

It's time to enter Hyperspace: Today marks the Capitol Records release of the new album from seven time GRAMMY-winner Beck.



Hyperspace is Beck's 14th studio album and first since 2017's Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.



Hyperspace's new dimensions in sound are the result of Beck's most collaborative efforts to date. Seven of the album's 11 tracks-including single "Uneventful Days" and pre-released album tracks "Everlasting Nothing," "Dark Places," "Hyperlife" and "Saw Lightning"-feature co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams. Elsewhere in Hyperspace, "See Through" is co-written/co-produced by frequent Beck collaborator Greg Kurstin, "Star" is co-written/co-produced by Paul Epworth, "Stratosphere" features back-up from Chris Martin, the album's title track features guest vocals from Terrell Hines, and "Die Waiting" is co-written/co-produced by Cole M.G.N. with backing vocals from Sky Ferreira. Longtime Beck bandmates Jason Falkner, Smokey Hormel and Roger Manning Jr. feature on much of the album as well.



Beck will discuss the making of Hyperspace and more, in a conversation in Hyperspace with Judd Apatow. The dialogue will be streamed live at @Beck on Twitter this Saturday, November 23rd at 6pm PT. Questions can submitted with the tag #BeckHyperspace now.



Beck has also unveiled a lyric video for "Everlasting Nothing," a stunning, sublime ballad featuring Beck on vocals, guitar and piano and Pharrell on drums and keyboards. The sun-drenched vocal harmonies that complete the song are supplied by Alex Lilly, Roger Manning, and a nine-person choir.





Hyperspace's release will be followed by Beck's return to JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! on December 3rd, and his previously announced December 6th headline appearance at the Intersect festival in Las Vegas.





