Bantu Unveils New Single 'Unforgivable'

Following acclaim from the likes of Wonderland. and collaborations with Maroon 5, Nicki Minaj, and more, Zimbabwean multi-hyphenate Bantu unveils a new single entitled "Unforgivable." Get it HERE.

On the track, delicately plucked acoustic guitar curls around a laidback beat as his vocals glide from intimate confessions into a contrite chorus. Begging for a second chance never sounded so smooth as he croons, "Yeah I took you for granted girl I'm sorry, but no one ever loved me like you loved me."

Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video very soon.

About the single, he commented, "'Unforgivable' is a song about taking someone for granted and not having a chance at redemption, but instead having to learn from your mistakes and let the other person go."

It sets the stage for the release of his brand new EP, Ex Behavior, coming very soon.

Bantu has quietly emerged as an international phenomenon. He just joined forces with Maroon 5 for "One Light" from the GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band's gold-selling new album JORDI. His most recent single "Leaving" has already racked up 600K streams and counting, while Wonderland. praised the song's "array of infectious sounds and rhythms." The single notably features on the Official FIFA 2021 Soundtrack, and Bantu performed alongside Diplo and Dua Lipa at FIFA 21's World Premiere Virtual Show.

Not to mention, he has claimed coveted real estate on Amazon Music's Afro Playlist as well as Apple Music's NMD, breaking pop, Future Hits, New Fire, and more. Additionally, he also emerged on Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday, Eyescream, Pop Rising, Just Hits, Dancehall Official, and more.

Get ready for more from Bantu very soon!

Born in Zimbabwe and based in Los Angeles, Bantu has cemented himself as one of the game's best-kept secrets. He teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Annuel AA for "Familia" on the double-platinum chart-topping Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Official Soundtrack. Behind the scenes, he co-wrote Jason Derulo's "Tip Toe" [feat. French Montana], Maroon 5's "Whiskey" [feat. A$AP Rocky], and the Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated "Hey Ma" by J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull from the Fate of the Furious Soundtrack. Meanwhile, his solo music has generated 40 million-plus streams and counting.

The secret is out now!

Listen here: