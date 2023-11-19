BOURBON HOUSE Releases New Single 'Runnin' Hot' on Fretbar Records

"Runnin' Hot" is a high-octane anthem that seamlessly blends gritty rock with soulful blues influences, creating a sonic journey that is as intense as it is infectious.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

BOURBON HOUSE Releases New Single 'Runnin' Hot' on Fretbar Records

New wave of classic rock sensation BOURBON HOUSE is set to set the music world ablaze with the revelation of their new single, "Runnin' Hot," out NOW via FRETBAR RECORDS. Known for their electrifying performances and genre-blending sound, BOURBON HOUSE is ready to captivate audiences with this latest offering.

"Runnin' Hot" is a high-octane anthem that seamlessly blends gritty rock with soulful blues influences, creating a sonic journey that is as intense as it is infectious. The song showcases BOURBON HOUSE'S signature raw energy, tight musicianship, and soulful vocals, setting it apart as a must-listen for fans of rock, blues, and everything in between.

“For Runnin' Hot, we had a cool slide guitar riff and it felt right to pair it with vocals and lyrics that are catchy and fun. We just wanted to bring ‘sexy' back to rock n roll.” - Lacey Crowe

Purchase / Stream "Runnin Hot" Online Via FRETBAR RECORDS BOURBON HOUSE Releases New Single 'Runnin' Hot' on Fretbar Records

Founded in 2017 by vocalist Lacey Crowe and guitarist Jason Clark, Bourbon House are a modern rock ‘n' roll band whose music is heavily inspired by their timeless predecessors Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company, to name a few. Following up their first album was Wild Abandon (2018), Into The Red (2021) and their most recent release, The Fourth Album (2023).

Managing themselves under their own label, Steel Jacket Records, Bourbon House have been on an upward trajectory since their debut. They made Classic Rock Magazine's "Hot List" with a full page feature, were named one of 15 Rising Rock Bands by acclaimed music journalist Matt Wake, climbed Matt Pinfield's Weekly Rock Countdown, and have been invited to perform at several music festivals this year.

At the center of Bourbon House's music are Crowe's unique blues-rock vocals and Clark's gritty, bluesy guitar riffs. Their music is honest and their love for the human aspect of pure rock 'n' roll, as well as the desire to create an escape within their music, is the driving force behind their prolificity.

With more music to follow the release of The Fourth Album, festival slots, and their need to be in a continuous mode of creation, Bourbon House are poised for a strong presence in 2023.

In the summer of 2023, Bourbon House signed to FRETBAR RECORDS. FRETBAR RECORDS is an independent label supporting many of the hottest new rock bands.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Vintage Culture Drops New Single Come Come Photo
Vintage Culture Drops New Single 'Come Come'

Vintage Culture has joined forces with German duo Tube & Berger and Australian vocalist Kyle Pearce for euphoric new single ‘Come Come', the latest track taken from the Brazilian DJ icon's highly anticipated debut album. Learn more here!

2
Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem Single Kiss Photo
Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem 'Single Kiss'

Salomé Le Chat shares a hypnotic new dance anthem, 'Single Kiss,' a meticulously crafted and captivating track that will get you moving on the dancefloor.

3
SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases MAJOR ARCANA 10th Anniversary Edition Photo
SPEEDY ORTIZ Releases 'MAJOR ARCANA' 10th Anniversary Edition

SPEEDY ORTIZ releases a 10th anniversary edition of 'Major Arcana' with remastered tracks and exclusive vinyl colors.

4
Taylor Acorn Releases New Single Basement Photo
Taylor Acorn Releases New Single 'Basement'

Nashville based artist, Taylor Acorn, has shared a brand new single, “Basement,” out now via OneRPM. Co-written by Taylor, Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank (All Time Low), “Basement” captures the raw beauty that emerges from the depths of despair. Listen here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG