BOURBON HOUSE Releases New Single 'Runnin' Hot' on Fretbar Records

New wave of classic rock sensation BOURBON HOUSE is set to set the music world ablaze with the revelation of their new single, "Runnin' Hot," out NOW via FRETBAR RECORDS. Known for their electrifying performances and genre-blending sound, BOURBON HOUSE is ready to captivate audiences with this latest offering.

"Runnin' Hot" is a high-octane anthem that seamlessly blends gritty rock with soulful blues influences, creating a sonic journey that is as intense as it is infectious. The song showcases BOURBON HOUSE'S signature raw energy, tight musicianship, and soulful vocals, setting it apart as a must-listen for fans of rock, blues, and everything in between.

“For Runnin' Hot, we had a cool slide guitar riff and it felt right to pair it with vocals and lyrics that are catchy and fun. We just wanted to bring ‘sexy' back to rock n roll.” - Lacey Crowe

Purchase / Stream "Runnin Hot" Online Via FRETBAR RECORDS

Founded in 2017 by vocalist Lacey Crowe and guitarist Jason Clark, Bourbon House are a modern rock ‘n' roll band whose music is heavily inspired by their timeless predecessors Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company, to name a few. Following up their first album was Wild Abandon (2018), Into The Red (2021) and their most recent release, The Fourth Album (2023).

Managing themselves under their own label, Steel Jacket Records, Bourbon House have been on an upward trajectory since their debut. They made Classic Rock Magazine's "Hot List" with a full page feature, were named one of 15 Rising Rock Bands by acclaimed music journalist Matt Wake, climbed Matt Pinfield's Weekly Rock Countdown, and have been invited to perform at several music festivals this year.

At the center of Bourbon House's music are Crowe's unique blues-rock vocals and Clark's gritty, bluesy guitar riffs. Their music is honest and their love for the human aspect of pure rock 'n' roll, as well as the desire to create an escape within their music, is the driving force behind their prolificity.

With more music to follow the release of The Fourth Album, festival slots, and their need to be in a continuous mode of creation, Bourbon House are poised for a strong presence in 2023.

In the summer of 2023, Bourbon House signed to FRETBAR RECORDS. FRETBAR RECORDS is an independent label supporting many of the hottest new rock bands.