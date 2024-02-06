BC Alt-Rockers Vogue Villains Release New Single 'A Slow Ride'

The latest single from their debut full-length album Built On Bones, set for release on March 7th

By: Feb. 06, 2024

BC Alt-Rockers Vogue Villains Release New Single 'A Slow Ride'

Vancouver Island based alt-rockers Vogue Villains share their new single 'A Slow Ride' out now on all digital streaming platforms. Listen here.

The latest single from their debut full-length album Built On Bones, set for release on March 7th, 'A Slow Ride' deals with themes of being exhausted and fed up with the negative pressures that people can put on you.

"While the lyrics may be sparse, they came out aggressive and poignant, so naturally the music had to follow suit," says lead vocalist / bassist Andrew Baskin. "To say that it's a song about no longer taking sh*t from anyone may be an oversimplification. It becomes much more complex when you think about the fact that we can just as much be the culprits of our own demise. And imagine the physical and mental struggle that goes along with that - a self manifested fist fight and the slow ride we take when we've been knocked down to the mat and the never-ending struggle to climb back on to your feet."

Based in Campbell River, BC, Vogue Villains are a hard rocking alternative band with a musical foundation planted firmly in catchy melodies and multi-part harmonies. Their live show is big, dirty and full of raw energy while also having a humorous stage presence that goes hand in hand with their tongue-in-cheek lyrics. Set on making music that feels unique, yet unafraid to wear their many influences on their sleeves (QOTSA, Billy Talent and Arctic Monkeys to name a few), this powerhouse of a band has created a sound that is undeniably and unmistakably their own.

'A Slow Ride' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. Vogue Villains will tour across BC and Alberta this spring, see below for full tour dates. For more information, please visit voguevillains.com

VOGUE VILLAINS | UPCOMING TOUR DATES

March 15 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens
March 16 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
March 18 - Penticton, BC - Britbar
March 19 - Nelson, BC - Torchlight Brewing 
March 21 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice Bar
March 22 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room
March 23 - Edmonton, AB - The Aviary
March 30 - Victoria, BC - Rebel Garage
April 6 - Cumberland, BC - Waverley Hotel VOGUE VILLAINS IS:
 Andrew Baskin (Lead Vox, Bass)
 Lucas Antoni (Lead Vox, Guitar)
Nate Cox (Drums, Vox)
Robert Johnston (Keyboard, Guitar, Vox

Photo Credit: Tyson Elder



